‘Beyond Illusion’: Matias (Antonio Calloni) will be admitted to a sanatorium after assaulting Violeta (Malu Galli) | come around

In “Beyond Illusion”, Davi (Rafael Vitti) will be sentenced to 20 years in prison for the murder of Elisa (Larissa Manoela), a crime he did not commit. And well after hearing his sentence, still in court, he will face Matias (Antonio Calloni) and say with all the letters that the girl’s father will never get rid of the guilt of having killed his own daughter. Strong, huh! not yet Thursday, 2/17 episode , the referee, who was already hallucinating around, will be completely out of his mind and will end up attacking Violet (Malu Galli)! The result? He will be admitted to a sanatorium, something that not even the magician could have guessed! Ba-ba-do! 🥶

We’ll tell you what’s going to happen, don’t worry: we love the details of the scenes too! 🤩

After Davi’s trial and conviction, Matias will walk through the streets of Poços de Caldas and end up in the middle of a Carnival street block. Among the costumed revelers, the judge will see and hear Elisa calling for him… A bit scary, by the way!

“Daddy! Daddy!”, Elisa will call.

Among the people, Matias will have an outbreak!

“Leave me alone! Leave me alone!”, he will ask, curled up on the floor.

Violeta, who was already looking for her husband, finds him in a depressing situation. She will take him to the hotel, where Matias will be attended to by the doctor, who will give him an injection to “erase” him. When Matias wakes up, everything will be fine until he asks for the girls. Violet will be perplexed…

“Girls?”, Violet will ask, strangely.

“Elisa and Isadora (Sofia Budke/Larissa Manoela). Where are they?”, Matias will answer.

“Matias… Isadora is in the room. But Elisa… Have you forgotten what happened to her?”

Mathias, then, will have several flashes of what happened: from when he caught Elisa in bed with Davi to his hallucination in the Carnival block. Finally, he will see Elisa in the room, looking at him, dressed as she was just before she died.

“Why did you kill me, daddy?”, he will hear from his daughter.

Matias will get aggressive after that and start smashing everything around the room! When Violet tries to approach, the judge will push her, causing her to fall to the ground, terrified!

The solution will be to call the doctor again. And do you know what the “verdict” will be? Matias will have to be committed to a sanatorium! 😱

Violeta will be pissed off when her husband is taken away…

