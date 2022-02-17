Biden and Scholz still view Ukraine’s situation as ‘extremely serious’ | World

After a phone conversation between Joe Biden and Olaf Scholz on Wednesday, German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said the two leaders still believe the situation in Ukraine should be treated as “extremely serious”.

“Maximum vigilance” is required as there has been no significant withdrawal of Russian troops so far, Hebestreit said in a statement.

Last Tuesday, the leader of the German government visited Russian President Vladimir Putin and spoke with him about the current situation on the border with Ukraine.

At the same time, both the US and German leaders welcomed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s declaration that diplomatic efforts must continue, the spokesman said, according to Reuters.

According to the public statement, Biden and Scholz believe that progress should be made in implementing the Minsk Protocols, an agreement signed between Russia, Ukraine, Germany and France to end the fighting in eastern Ukraine.

The treaty was signed shortly after the annexation of Crimea by the Russians in 2014, but it was not fully complied with and backtracked on what was its main objective, peace between the two countries.

For some experts, Kiev sees the agreements as meaning the restoration of its entirety in the region; for the Russians, the agreement gives them the possibility to exercise veto power over Ukraine’s future.

On Tuesday, Russia announced the start of the withdrawal of some of the troops carrying out military exercises on the Ukrainian border, and the Defense Ministry said soldiers were returning to their bases.

According to Interfax, the ministry’s spokesman, Igor Konashenkov, said that the major military exercises in the region have not ended, but that soldiers from southern and western districts have completed the maneuvers and will begin to return to bases. It was not specified how many soldiers must leave the area.

The initiative has been welcomed by Joe Biden and other Western leaders, but still cautiously, as it cannot yet be verified.

“Our analysts indicate that they remain in a very threatening position, and the fact remains now that Russia has more than 150,000 troops encircling Ukraine and Belarus, and along Ukraine’s border. And invasion clearly remains possible,” the president said. of the US in a statement.

Russia has concentrated more than 100,000 troops in regions of its territory close to the borders with Ukraine.

In addition, Russia has sent military personnel to Belarus for military exercises that are expected to end on February 20. Thus, Ukraine is almost completely surrounded by Russian military.