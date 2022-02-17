Biden says Russian attack on Ukraine ‘still a big possibility’

In a speech at the White House, the US president said that an eventual invasion will bring ‘an immense cost’ to the world.

EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS The statement was given on the afternoon of this Tuesday, 15, at the White House



the president of United States, Joe Bidensaid, on the afternoon of this Tuesday, 15, in a speech at the White House, that the attack by the Russia The Ukraine “It’s still a big possibility.” The head of state added that the eventual decision of the Russian government to invade the eastern European country will be an “unreasonable choice”, with immense cost to the world.

“I don’t say this to provoke, but to tell the truth, because the truth matters. People have to pay for what they do. If Russia invades Ukraine, the human cost will be immense and the strategic course will also be immense. If Russia attacks Ukraine, there will be very strong international condemnation, the world will not forget that Russia deliberately chose destruction and death. The United States and our allies and partners will respond decisively in a united fashion. We are as determined as ever,” he said. “The appeal of resilience is for our democratic values. It’s more than Russia and Ukraine, it’s about believing and standing up for what we believe in, for the future of the world and for countries to choose their own destinies, and the right of the people to choose their destiny. If we don’t stand up for freedom today, we will surely pay a higher price tomorrow,” she added.