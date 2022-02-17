US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that a Russian attack on Ukraine is still not ruled out, despite the announcement of the withdrawal of part of Russian troops from the border. In a speech, the American president again promised sanctions in case of invasion.

“The United States is prepared, whatever happens. We are ready with diplomacy, to engage in diplomacy with Russia and our allies and partners to improve stability and security in Europe as a whole,” he said in a statement at the White House. .

"And we are ready to decisively respond to the Russian attack on Ukraine, which is still a great possibility. For all the events of the last few weeks and months, this has been our approach and will continue to be our approach now."







Biden says Russia’s attack on Ukraine is still possible Photo: Kevin Lamarque

Biden said it was good news that Russia was withdrawing some of its troops from the border with Ukraine, however, he reiterated that this “has not yet been verified” by the United States.

“The Russian Defense Minister reported today that some military units are leaving their positions near Ukraine. That would be good, but we haven’t verified that yet. We have not yet verified that Russian military units are returning to their bases.”

“Indeed, our analysts indicate that they remain in a very threatening position, and the fact that remains now is that Russia has over 150,000 troops circling Ukraine and Belarus, and along the Ukrainian border and the invasion remains distinctly possible”, he pointed out.

US officials and their counterparts in other European countries have expressed skepticism about Russian troop movements, saying the vast majority of Putin’s troops remain ready to invade Ukraine quickly.

Jens Stoltenberg, NATO secretary general, said alliance members “did not see any signs of de-escalation”. Russia has deployed forces before, leaving heavy weapons in place, Stoltenberg noted.

“If Russia invades in the coming days and weeks, the human cost to Ukraine will be immense. And the strategic cost to Russia will also be immense. If Russia attacks Ukraine, it will be met with overwhelming international condemnation. The world will not forget that Russia chose unnecessary death and destruction,” the US president said.