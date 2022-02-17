Black teenager is handcuffed, and the white just looks; video of US police action generates outrage | World

A video showing police breaking up a fight between a white teenager and a black teenager has sparked outrage in the United States — the two officers who intervened in the case treated the boy.

The video shows a fight between two teenagers at a shopping mall in Bridgewater, New Jersey. After a few seconds, two police officers appear to separate the youths.

The black teenager was thrown to the ground by the policeman, and the white youth was forced to sit on a sofa.

The video shows the moment a policewoman puts her knee on the young black man’s back, as he is lying on the ground, while another policeman handcuffs him.

“They basically throw me to the ground and then one of them puts his knee on my back and puts the handcuffs on,” the young man, who identified himself only as Kye, told ABC.

The video does not show the rest of the black teenager’s detention or what happened to the white teenager, who was not arrested.

Bridgewater Police acknowledged on social media that the video “made members of our community angry” and vowed to investigate what happened.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy criticized the police action. “While an investigation is still gathering the facts about this incident, I am deeply disturbed by what appears to be racially unequal treatment in this video,” he wrote on social media.

Police racism is an increasingly present topic in the political debate in the United States. Video of the death of George Floyd, a black man, during a police action in 2020 has sparked protests across the country, with calls for police reform.

Steffie Bartley, director of the anti-racist National Action Network, criticized what she called “implied bias” in Bridgewater’s video. “Why was the young black man on the floor in handcuffs while the young white man was sitting on the couch like he was supervising?” she questioned, in a statement.