BMW confirms that it will have 5 electric cars for sale in Brazil in 2022

The BMW Group announced what it called an “electric offensive” for the Brazilian market this year. The brand confirmed the arrival of the BMW iX3 in the country in the first half of the year. The vehicle will be one of five models that will be sold with 100% electric motorization starting this year.

In addition to this car, models like iX and i4 will also land in the country. And with these three models – alongside the Mini Cooper SE and BMW i3, already offered on the market – the brand seeks to provide five different options to customers.

BMW predicts that electric cars will account for at least 50% of the Brazilian premium car market by the end of this decade.

The BMW iX3 has a maximum range of up to 460 km (WLTP cycle), power of 286 hp and maximum torque of 40.7 kgfm, delivered via rear-wheel drive. With these values, the car goes from zero to 100 km/h in 6.8 seconds. The model had 37,939 units sold globally last year.

Aksel Krieger, CEO and President of BMW Group Brazil, said: “we are committed to always bringing current global technologies to the Brazilian customer and we will continue to seek news for all brands in BMW Group Brazil among the 30 launches confirmed for the country in 2022”.

The BMW Group Brazil, which brings together the BMW, Mini and BMW Motorrad brands, ended 2021 with 27,844 units of cars and motorcycles registered, compared to 24,177 units registered in 2020. The number comes from the National Registry of Motor Vehicles (Renavam).

