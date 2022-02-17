BNDES raises almost R$ 1.9 billion with JBS block trade | Market

BNDES pocketed almost R$ 1.9 billion this morning with the sale of another slice of its shares in JBS. In a block trade coordinated by BTG Pactual, the state-owned bank disposed of 50 million shares. Since December, BNDESPar has raised more than R$4.5 billion with the sale of JBS shares.

Today’s block trade came out at R$37.52, at the price of the firm guarantee given by BTG. According to a source who accompanied the operation, JBS’s treasury returned to buy the papers, which signals that the meat giant still sees a large discount on its market value.

In December, when BNDES began to sell JBS with the sale of 70 million shares, the Batista brothers’ firm took practically all the shares for R$ 38.01, disbursing more than R$ 2.5 billion. BofA was the coordinator of the December 16th block trade.

With this Wednesday’s sale, BNDES reduces JBS’s position to less than 20%. The bank’s bet on the company was quite profitable. Since 2007, BNDESPar has invested R$ 8.1 billion in JBS, with a return that beat Ibovespa, CDI and the actuarial target of the BNDES’ pension fund.

1 of 1 BNDES has invested BRL 8.1 billion in JBS since 2007 — Photo: Leo Pinheiro/Valor BNDES has invested R$8.1 billion in JBS since 2007 — Photo: Leo Pinheiro/Valor

As the BNDES continues to reduce its position in the company over the next few months, JBS will be able to get rid of the overhang that weighs on the papers.

In the reading of analysts, JBS is discounted when considering the positive moment, especially in the United States. Last week, analysts at Thiago Duarte and Henrique Brustolin, from BTG Pactual, revised the target price for the paper, from BRL 50 to BRL 55, which embeds a potential for appreciation of more than 45% over current prices. quotes.

By the accounts of the two analysts, JBS shares trade at a multiple of 3.7 times the projected Ebitda for 2022 and 4.6 times for 2023, which is 20% below the historical level.