Body of the daughter of a woman who used a hoe to look for relatives in Petrópolis is recognized: ‘It was the most beautiful thing there is’ | Mountain Region

“My daughter was the most beautiful thing in the world. I swear to God. A princess, 17 years old”, said Gizelia, very emotional.

Maria Eduarda, Duda, 17, is one of the victims of the tragedy in Petrópolis

The mother left Juiz de Fora at dawn, about 120 kilometers from Petrópolis, to look for her daughter. She used her hands and other objects to try to excavate. She even lost her fingernail from trying so hard to dig.

Gizelia said that Duda was found on the sofa hugging her godmother, Tânia, and her granddaughter, baby Helena, 1 year old.

Earlier, Gizelia was asking for help to try to find her relatives. “You have to move, but nobody is moving. It’s a 1 year old baby not breathing under this mud. Can you?”, she questioned her (see below).

Duda was one of dozens buried in the Workshop Hill, one of the most rain-ravaged places in Petrópolis. In six hours, it rained as expected for the entire month of February. According to residents, a printing shop and a bar were in full operation at the beginning of the storm.

Student and digital influencer

In addition to attending high school, Duda worked at a hairdressing salon and was investing in a career as a digital influencer. She had a dream of being a model. She had been in Petrópolis for four days.

On Instagram, he had more than 16 thousand followers, who left messages on Wednesday.

“God comfort family and friends,” wrote one user.

Firefighters struggle with mud to remove body from Morro da Oficina, in Petrópolis

Searches in the region were interrupted due to the risk of a rockslide, but were soon resumed.

The body of a young man, the fifth to be removed, was carried away by firefighters, who were wading through the thick layer of mud in front of residents shocked by what was happening in the neighborhood.

Later, a sixth body was also found by rescuers.

Residents of Morro da Oficina observe the removal of another body from the rubble in the region, in Petrópolis

Women use shovels and hoes to turn over rubble in Petrópolis