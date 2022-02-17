Bolsonaro arrives in Budapest to meet Viktor Orbán – News

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) landed in Budapest, Hungary, this Thursday morning (17), where he meets with Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. This is the president’s last official appointment on the trip.

Bolsonaro arrived in the country around 5 am in Brazil, 9 am Hungarian time. The presidential delegation was received at the airport by Deputy Prime Minister Sándor Pintér.





Bolsonaro then headed to the Hungarian government headquarters for bilateral meetings. The official agenda calls for a private meeting with the President of Hungary, János Áder, at 10:15 am (local time), and should last 30 minutes. Bolsonaro also participates in a ceremony where he will lay flowers on the Hungarian Heroes Memorial tombstone.





The meeting with Prime Minister Viktor Orbán is scheduled for 11:30 am (local time) and should last about an hour. It is not the first time that Bolsonaro has met with the ultranationalist. The Hungarian politician was one of the ten heads of state (or government) who came to Bolsonaro’s inauguration in 2019. In the same year, the president’s son, deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PSL-SP), was also with Orbán.

Orbán, known for his anti-immigration speeches, had previously associated immigrants with terrorism and crime. Since 2010, he has defended what he calls “illiberal democracy” and has maintained himself in power by uniting nationalists and ultraconservatives in Hungary. Poland and Hungary, along with the Czech Republic and Slovakia, form the Visegrad Group, in which the nationalist right is in charge.





After the meeting with Orbán, lunch will be offered and, in the late afternoon, Bolsonaro will have a meeting with the president of the Hungarian National Assembly, László Köver. Bolsonaro said he will return to Brazil soon after fulfilling the agenda. He lands in Rio de Janeiro on Friday (18), where he should fly over the city of Petrópolis, affected by heavy rains.











Meeting with Putin













Yesterday, Bolsonaro was in Russia, where he met with President Vladimir Putin. After a closed-door meeting, which lasted approximately two hours, the Brazilian Chief Executive praised the dialogue with Russia, defended the sovereignty of nations and the commitment to peace. The president also thanked Putin for defending Brazil’s sovereignty in the Amazon.



Read also: ‘We have a lot to collaborate’, Bolsonaro tells Putin in Moscow

“We share common values, such as belief in God and the defense of the family, we are also in solidarity with all countries that want and are committed to peace. We have intense collaboration in the main international forums, where we defend the sovereignty of States.”





Before the meeting in the Kremlin, the president participated in a ceremony honoring soldiers of the then Soviet Union Army killed during confrontation with the Nazis in World War II. During the tribute, Bolsonaro delivered a wreath with green, blue and yellow leaves, colors of the Brazilian flag.

The ceremony is part of the protocols followed by heads of state visiting Russia. The site is a symbol of the victory of the Soviet Union in the war. The empire, which had Russia as its main country, lasted between 1922 and 1991 and represented the world’s communist bloc, a regime that Bolsonaro has criticized.