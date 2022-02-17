Bolsonaro calls Orbán brother and highlights affinity in customs: ‘God, homeland, family’ | Politics

President Jair Bolsonaro met this Thursday (17) with the Prime Minister of Hungary, Victor Órban. In a statement to the press, Bolsonaro called Orbán his brother and highlighted the political and ideological affinities between the two.

“Dear Orbán, it is a great satisfaction to be in Hungary. I consider your country to be our little big brother. Small if we take into account our differences in the respective territorial extensions, and big for the values ​​we represent, which can be summarized in four words: God, country, family and freedom. We also share the defense of the family with great emphasis. A well-structured family makes their respective society healthy. We must not lose this focus”, said Bolsonaro.

At the end of his speech, Bolsonaro repeated and emphasized this position.

“Dear Orbán, I treat you like a brother, given the affinity we have in the defense of our peoples”, added the Brazilian president.

2 of 2 The President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, and the Prime Minister of Hungary, Viktor Orbán, met in Budapest on February 17, 2022 — Photo: Attila Kisbenedek/AFP Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán met in Budapest on February 17, 2022 (Photo: Attila Kisbenedek/AFP)

Bolsonaro’s first engagement in Hungary earlier was a ceremony honoring Hungarian heroes. Bolsonaro laid a wreath at the Memorial Tombstone. Afterwards, he was with the Hungarian president, János Áder.

Bolsonaro’s trip to Hungary is the last stop on a tour of Eastern Europe. This Wednesday (16), he fulfilled an agenda in Russia, where he met with President Vladimir Putin.

Bolsonaro has described Putin as a “conservative leader”, which would generate a political affinity between the two. Orbán is one of the leading exponents of the extreme right in the world. Thus, Bolsonaro visited two leaders with whom he identifies in terms of customs and political vision.

On the tension in Ukraine, Bolsonaro once again insisted on the thesis that ‘coincidence or not’, his arrival in Eastern Europe took place at the same time as the retreat of Russian troops.

Thesis is a meme on Bolsonar social networks, but it has no basis in real life, according to foreign relations analysts. Furthermore, Western powers, such as the United States, do not confirm the withdrawal of Russian troops.

“We exchanged information about the possibility or not of a war between Russia and Ukraine. I passed on to him my feelings about this trip, even because of the coincidence that we were still on a flight to Moscow and part of the Russian troops were demobilized on the border. . I understand, whether it’s a coincidence or not, as a gesture that the war really doesn’t interest anyone,” Bolsonaro said.

Bolsonaro and the Hungarian prime minister signed agreements together and then gave a statement to the press.

In his speech, Orbán offered solidarity to the victims of the storm in Petrópolis, which accounts for more than 100 deaths to date. The prime minister highlighted that Bolsonaro was the first president of Brazil to visit Hungary.