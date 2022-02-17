Bolsonaro calls STF ministers teenagers and says they want Lula back

The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) has again attacked the ministers of STF (Federal Court of Justice) Luis Roberto Barroso, Edson Fachin and Alexandre de Moraesthis Wednesday (16), saying that they “behave like teenagers”, and that they want to elect squid for the Presidency. The information is from Folha and Estadão Conteúdo.

“We see that exactly some of the Supreme, the minority of the Supreme, are acting against the grain of our Constitution. And there the clear message that remains is that they have a political party. They don’t want Bolsonaro there and they want the other one, who was recently in chess, in xilindró,” Bolsonaro said in an interview with Jovem Pan.

“What remains of the action of these three ministers of the Supreme, who are within the TSE, [é] it looks like they have an interest. First, it’s looking for a way to make me ineligible, on the basis of the pen. The other is to elect your candidate, who is Lula”, said the president.

Barroso is the current president of the TSE, Fachin will command the court next week, and Moraes will be president during the second semester, including the period that includes the Elections.

Asked about Fachin’s speech, who said that one of the priorities of the Electoral Justice this year will be cyber security, and that Russia is an example of where these attacks come from, Bolsonaro said that the ministers behave like teenagers.

“It’s sad, it’s embarrassing for me. Receiving accusations as if Russia behaved like a digital terrorist,” the president said. “I am not in Russia to program a hacker attack on TSE computers,” said the chief executive, also pointing out that the minister produced fake news when criticizing the Russian country.

“Imagine if I had a date later today with him [Vladimir Putin]? An embarrassment. Then, [os ministros] they are people who behave like teenagers, they have a goal. Telling Fachin that if it were up to me I would never do what he did, initiating the mistrial of Mr. former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva,” he said.

know more

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ What were chamberpots like in Ancient Rome? Archaeologists show

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit scam

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Ichthyosaur-monster’ is discovered in Colombia

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat