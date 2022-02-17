Bolsonaro determines ‘immediate aid’ to victims in Petrópolis

President Jair Bolsonaro ordered “immediate assistance” to victims of the floods that occurred in Petrópolis this Tuesday (15). Fulfilling an official agenda in Russia, the president called the governor of Rio de Janeiro, Cláudio Castro, and ministers Rogério Marinho (Regional Development), Paulo Guedes (Economy) and Braga Neto (Defense).

The rains in the mountainous region of the state caused the death of at least 18 people until the night of this Tuesday (15) and caused about 60 landslides, according to the Fire Department. In six hours, it rained the amount expected for the month of February. The floods closed the access roads to the city center and caused power cuts in some regions. The current dragged cars, invaded shops and markets. Videos on social media showed the collapse of a school.











Minister Rogério Marinho ordered the national secretary of Civil Defense to go to the municipality to accompany the rescue. “We are in contact with the city hall and we will make every effort to help the victims. Our National Civil Defense is working with the civil defenses of the state and the municipality”, he said.









In the summer of 2011, Petrópolis registered one of the greatest environmental tragedies in the history of Brazil, after strong storms. At least 918 people died and 30,000 were left homeless at the time.





See below Bolsonaro’s comments about the floods in Petrópolis



“From Moscow I learned about the tragedy that befell Petrópolis/RJ.



I made several calls to Ministers Rogério Marinho and Paulo Guedes for immediate assistance to the victims, as well as I spoke with the Minister of Defense, General Braga Neto, who is accompanying me in Russia.



I also spoke to the governor of Rio, Cláudio Castro, who is in the affected region.



I return next Friday and, even distant, we remain committed to helping others. May God comfort the victims’ families.”