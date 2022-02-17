Bolsonaro does not cite Ukraine, but praises Putin at critical moment

Leandro Prazeres

BBC News Brazil envoy to Moscow

February 16, 2022, 12:49 -03 Updated 2 hours ago

Credit, Presidency of the Republic photo caption, Bolsonaro’s visit to Putin comes amid tensions on Russia’s border with Ukraine

In a press conference given after his meeting with Vladimir Putin in Moscow this Wednesday (16/02), President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) avoided mentioning the current crisis between Russia and Ukraine. The Brazilian leader, however, praised the Russian and referred to him as “dear friend”.

According to Bolsonaro, the private meeting between the two heads of state in the Kremlin, the seat of the Russian government in Moscow, lasted two hours and was “quite fruitful”.

And despite not mentioning the situation on the border with Ukraine, the Brazilian president emphasized the commitment of Brazil and Russia to peace.

“We preach peace and we respect all those who act in this way, after all, this is the interest of all of us: peace for the world”, he said.

At another point in his speech, Bolsonaro also highlighted the proximity of values ​​cultivated by the two nations. “We share common values, such as belief in God and the defense of the family. We are also in solidarity with all countries that want and are committed to peace,” he said.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Putin announced troop withdrawal from Ukraine but departure was not confirmed by the West

The Brazilian leader also said that among the topics discussed at the meeting were bilateral cooperation on topics such as technology, agriculture and security. Bolsonaro also thanked Putin for the support shown in relation to Brazilian environmental policy.

“In a very special way, when some countries questioned the Amazon as a patrimony of humanity, their intervention has always been on our side and in defense of our sovereignty. Thank you very much”, he said.

‘Paper weight’

Vladimir Putin, in turn, also reinforced his commitment to international security and multilateralism.

Credit, Planalto Palace photo caption, Bolsonaro met with Putin in the Kremlin this Wednesday

“Our countries defend the formation of a multipolar world based on international law and the central coordinating role of the UN. With that, we have a firm commitment to the principles of multilateralism and conflict resolution through diplomatic and political means”, he said.

The Russian also stated that his country is interested in intensifying cooperation with Brazil during his non-permanent tenure at the United Nations Security Council.

“Since in 2022 and 2023 Brazil has a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council, we tend to intensify our cooperation on all matters on the UN agenda,” he said.

“And we will undoubtedly continue to interact with our Brazilian partners within the framework of the BRICS, a respected international grouping that occupies an important place in the modern multipolar world and plays a major role in the global economy.”

*Collaborated with Julia Braun, from São Paulo