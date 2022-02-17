Bolsonaro does not cite Ukraine, but praises Putin at critical moment

Abhishek Pratap

  • Leandro Prazeres
  • BBC News Brazil envoy to Moscow

Bolsonaro and Putin sitting side by side in a white hall with a golden fireplace in the Kremlin

Credit, Presidency of the Republic

photo caption,

Bolsonaro’s visit to Putin comes amid tensions on Russia’s border with Ukraine

In a press conference given after his meeting with Vladimir Putin in Moscow this Wednesday (16/02), President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) avoided mentioning the current crisis between Russia and Ukraine. The Brazilian leader, however, praised the Russian and referred to him as “dear friend”.

According to Bolsonaro, the private meeting between the two heads of state in the Kremlin, the seat of the Russian government in Moscow, lasted two hours and was “quite fruitful”.

And despite not mentioning the situation on the border with Ukraine, the Brazilian president emphasized the commitment of Brazil and Russia to peace.

“We preach peace and we respect all those who act in this way, after all, this is the interest of all of us: peace for the world”, he said.

