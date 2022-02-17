Bolsonaro Justifies Visit to Grave of Communist Soldiers







Bolsonaro during the Floral Apposition ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow, Russia Photo: Alan Santos/PR

After the repercussion of its visit to a tomb of communist fightersthe president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) tried to justify, albeit between the lines, the tribute paid to the Soviet soldiers killed during the official trip to Moscow. “Soldier is simply soldier,” the president wrote on Facebook, along with a video of the event.

On Wednesday, the 16th, in his first official commitment on his trip to Russia, Bolsonaro participated in a ceremony honoring soldiers of the then Soviet army who died during World War II (1939-1945), a time when the Russia was the communist Soviet Union.

He delivered flowers at the monument known as the “Tomb of the Unknown Soldier”, built in memory of unidentified fighters killed during the confrontation with the Nazis.

Along with the United States, the soldiers of the Soviet Union played a decisive role in the defeat of Adolf Hitler’s German troops in the war.

In today’s post, Bolsonaro acknowledged that the monument was erected in the name of Soviet soldiers – but did not mention that at the time the current political regime of Russia was communism.

“The landmark is to remember the human losses of the USSR during the Second World War”, the president limited himself to writing, abbreviating Union of Soviet Socialist Republics.

The tribute with references to Russia’s communist past takes place at a time when Bolsonaro is trying to recycle the discourse of combating the left and communism, with an eye on the 2022 elections.

Bolsonaro’s visit to the monument generated a reaction on social media. While many saw a contradiction in the agenda, after the president’s repeated criticism of the left, government allies and sympathizers defended the official commitment, claiming that soldiers only serve governments on duty.