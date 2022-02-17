Bolsonaro says Fachin “proved” that electoral system is violated

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) again called into question the security of electronic voting machines this Wednesday (16/2) when he said that the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Edson Fachin, future president of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) , “proved” that the Brazilian electoral system of electronic voting machines is unreliable and can be violated.

During an interview with Jovem Pan News, the federal chief executive commented on the Electoral Justice’s concern about a “war against cyberspace security”.

This Tuesday (15/2), the future president of the TSE, Minister Luiz Edson Fachin, said that Brazil is at risk of attacks from different forms and origins. The minister even cited Russia as an example: “Concern about cyberspace has increased immensely in recent months, and I can tell you that the Electoral Justice may already be under attack by hackers, not only from criminal activities, but also from criminal activities. of countries, such as Russia, that do not have adequate control legislation”, he said.

In the interview, Bolsonaro, who is in Moscow, Russia, defined the minister’s statements as an “accusation”. “It is sad and embarrassing for me, who am on Russian soil, to be accused of as if Russia behaved like a digital terrorist country,” he said.

“Minister Fachin himself has just proved, in my opinion, that he has no confidence in the electoral system. […] I don’t know why this gratuitous desperation to a country – in which the Brazilian head of state is present -, as if here were a country that would participate in a criminal way in elections in Brazil. If the electoral system is inviolable, why is this a concern? They have just proved that there is a possibility of [a urna] be raped,” Bolsonaro continued.

***pre-candidates for the presidency The first round of the election for President of the Republic is scheduled for October 2, 2022 Rafaela Felicciano / Metropolis ***Facade of the Planalto Palace With a scenario still far from being defined, there is already talk of at least 11 pre-candidates for the Palácio do Planalto. Some are made official by the parties; others, not yetRaimundo Sampaio/Esp. metropolises ***Alessandro Vieira, pre-candidate for Citizenship Alessandro Vieira (Citizenship) – The senator from Sergipe announced, in September, that he would be a pre-candidate and it has already been made official by the partyfederal Senate ***Andre Janones, pre-candidate for Avante André Janones (Avante) – Federal deputy for Minas Gerais, Janone was chosen, in November 2021, as a pre-candidate for AvanteChamber of Deputies ***Brasília (DF), 09/21/2018 – Event: Ciro Gomes Campaign – Location Núcleo Bandeirante Photo: JP Rodrigues/Special for Metrópoles Ciro Gomes (PDT) – The party leadership says that Ciro is a pre-candidate, but, after the first round of voting for the PEC of the Precatórios, Ciro withdrew the name for disagreeing with the partyJP Rodrigues/Special for Metropolis ***Felipe D’ávila, pre-candidate for the 2022 elections Felipe d’Ávila (Novo) – The Novo party launched the political scientist Felipe d’Ávila as the pre-candidate of the party for the Presidency of the RepublicReproduction / Instagram ***Jair Bolsonaro, pre-candidate Jair Bolsonaro (PL) – Bolsonaro’s affiliation to the Liberal Party is aimed at presidential re-election. However, the name of the representative has not yet been made official as a pre-candidate.Alan Santos/PR ***João Doria, pre-candidate João Doria (PSDB) – Winner of the party’s primaries, Doria is official as a pre-candidateRodrigo Zaim / Metropolis Special ***Leonardo Péricles, pre-candidate Leonardo Péricles (UP) – Official president of the acronym, Péricles is a pre-candidate and will run for president of Brazil in 2022Emiliana Silbertein/ Amanda Alves/ Manuelle Coelho/ Jorge Ferreira ***Lula, pre-candidate Luiz Inácio Lula da Sila (PT) – The former president has not yet officially assumed the pre-candidacy, but he has been moving to face the main opponents in 2022Fábio Vieira / Metropolis ***Rodrigo Pacheco, pre-candidate Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD) – The party president defends Pacheco’s pre-candidacy, but the senator’s name has not yet been officially releasedRafaela Felicciano / Metropolis *** Sergio Moro, pre-candidate Moro joined Podemos in November 2021Fábio Vieira / Metropolis ***Simone Tebet, pre-candidate Simone Tebet (MDB) – The senator’s name has already been officially released by the party and will run in 2022Igo Estrela / Metropolis 0

“Clean” Elections

In this Wednesday’s interview, President Jair Bolsonaro again said that this year’s elections should be “clean” and “transparent”.

“What I want, what I understand is that the vast majority of Brazil, of Brazilian citizens, want clean elections, without any hint of fraud,” he said.

“We do want elections to be clean, to be transparent, to be auditable, and to have a public vote count. Is that too much to ask? The TSE was supposed to be hugging me, and not attacking me all the time,” Bolsonaro continued.

The president also said that the Electoral Justice’s concern about attacks on the electoral system shows “clearly, that the TSE is not prepared to withstand a hacker attack”.

“I’m not going to make any further comments, because I’m waiting at the moment, as all of Brazil is waiting there, what the Armed Forces will say about the documentation they received from the TSE. If so, if the TSE is right. Maybe the TSE is right. Or if there is no reason and why, then the next steps will be taken by the Armed Forces. This statement by Minister Fachin in this regard is regrettable,” Bolsonaro said.

Look:

Bolsonaro says that the Armed Forces are “guarantors” of the electoral process and that he awaits analysis of data sent by the TSE so that ‘next steps’ are defined by the military. The president also reported that he was ignored by Alexandre de Moraes during a meeting in Planalto. pic.twitter.com/i4l3wLVsd3 — Metropolis (@Metropoles) February 16, 2022

Last year, the Chamber of Deputies even discussed the implementation of the printed vote, defended by Bolsonaro, but the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution was rejected by parliamentarians and was shelved.