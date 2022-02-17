Bolsonaro says Fachin “proved” that electoral system is violated

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News Comments Off on Bolsonaro says Fachin “proved” that electoral system is violated 2 Views

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) again called into question the security of electronic voting machines this Wednesday (16/2) when he said that the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Edson Fachin, future president of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) , “proved” that the Brazilian electoral system of electronic voting machines is unreliable and can be violated.

During an interview with Jovem Pan News, the federal chief executive commented on the Electoral Justice’s concern about a “war against cyberspace security”.

This Tuesday (15/2), the future president of the TSE, Minister Luiz Edson Fachin, said that Brazil is at risk of attacks from different forms and origins. The minister even cited Russia as an example: “Concern about cyberspace has increased immensely in recent months, and I can tell you that the Electoral Justice may already be under attack by hackers, not only from criminal activities, but also from criminal activities. of countries, such as Russia, that do not have adequate control legislation”, he said.

In the interview, Bolsonaro, who is in Moscow, Russia, defined the minister’s statements as an “accusation”. “It is sad and embarrassing for me, who am on Russian soil, to be accused of as if Russia behaved like a digital terrorist country,” he said.

“Minister Fachin himself has just proved, in my opinion, that he has no confidence in the electoral system. […] I don’t know why this gratuitous desperation to a country – in which the Brazilian head of state is present -, as if here were a country that would participate in a criminal way in elections in Brazil. If the electoral system is inviolable, why is this a concern? They have just proved that there is a possibility of [a urna] be raped,” Bolsonaro continued.

Color photograph of an electronic voting machine. In the image, the 9 numbers and the confirm and correct buttons appear***pre-candidates for the presidency

The first round of the election for President of the Republic is scheduled for October 2, 2022 Rafaela Felicciano / Metropolis

Colored photograph of the facade of the Planalto Palace***Facade of the Planalto Palace

With a scenario still far from being defined, there is already talk of at least 11 pre-candidates for the Palácio do Planalto. Some are made official by the parties; others, not yetRaimundo Sampaio/Esp. metropolises

Colored photograph of Senator Alessandro Vieira, In the photo, he appears speaking in the pulpit of the Federal Senate***Alessandro Vieira, pre-candidate for Citizenship

Alessandro Vieira (Citizenship) – The senator from Sergipe announced, in September, that he would be a pre-candidate and it has already been made official by the partyfederal Senate

Colored photograph of deputy André Janones, In the photo, he appears speaking from the pulpit of the Chamber. In the background, blurred, the flag of Brazil***Andre Janones, pre-candidate for Avante

André Janones (Avante) – Federal deputy for Minas Gerais, Janone was chosen, in November 2021, as a pre-candidate for AvanteChamber of Deputies

Colored photography by Ciro Gomes. He is a white male with straight gray hair slicked to the side. In the photo, he appears with open arms, in the midst of a crowd.***Brasília (DF), 09/21/2018 – Event: Ciro Gomes Campaign – Location Núcleo Bandeirante Photo: JP Rodrigues/Special for Metrópoles

Ciro Gomes (PDT) – The party leadership says that Ciro is a pre-candidate, but, after the first round of voting for the PEC of the Precatórios, Ciro withdrew the name for disagreeing with the partyJP Rodrigues/Special for Metropolis

Color photography by Felipe D'ávila. He is a white male with straight gray hair slicked to the side. In the photo, he appears speaking into a microphone, with the index finger of his right hand raised. He wears a light blue shirt. The blurred background is orange and reads New***Felipe D’ávila, pre-candidate for the 2022 elections

Felipe d’Ávila (Novo) – The Novo party launched the political scientist Felipe d’Ávila as the pre-candidate of the party for the Presidency of the RepublicReproduction / Instagram

Color photograph of President Jair Bolsonaro. He is a white male with straight gray hair slicked to the side.***Jair Bolsonaro, pre-candidate

Jair Bolsonaro (PL) – Bolsonaro’s affiliation to the Liberal Party is aimed at presidential re-election. However, the name of the representative has not yet been made official as a pre-candidate.Alan Santos/PR

Color photograph of João Doria, governor of the state of São Paulo. He appears from the shoulders up, wearing a black mask on his face. He is a white male with brown hair slicked to the side. He wears a dark blue sweatshirt and holds a microphone in his right hand. In the background, blurred, the flag of Brazil***João Doria, pre-candidate

João Doria (PSDB) – Winner of the party’s primaries, Doria is official as a pre-candidateRodrigo Zaim / Metropolis Special

Color photography by Leonardo Pericles. He is a man, black, curly hair, black, short in size. In the photo, he appears with open arms. He wears a white t-shirt and a green jacket over it. He wears a blue surgical mask.***Leonardo Péricles, pre-candidate

Leonardo Péricles (UP) – Official president of the acronym, Péricles is a pre-candidate and will run for president of Brazil in 2022Emiliana Silbertein/ Amanda Alves/ Manuelle Coelho/ Jorge Ferreira

Color photograph in which former president Lula appears speaking in front of a microphone, with the index finger of his right hand raised. He wears formal clothes and a beard***Lula, pre-candidate

Luiz Inácio Lula da Sila (PT) – The former president has not yet officially assumed the pre-candidacy, but he has been moving to face the main opponents in 2022Fábio Vieira / Metropolis

Color photography by Rodrigo Pacheco. He is a white male with short, wavy hair. In the photo, he appears speaking, with his mouth open. He wears a black suit, a white shirt underneath and a blue bow tie with white accents. The blurred background is blue and white.***Rodrigo Pacheco, pre-candidate

Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD) – The party president defends Pacheco’s pre-candidacy, but the senator’s name has not yet been officially releasedRafaela Felicciano / Metropolis

Color photograph of Sergio Moro, in the foreground, from the chest up. He is a middle-aged white male with dark, wavy, short hair. He appears serious, looking up, with a microphone in his hands.*** Sergio Moro, pre-candidate

Moro joined Podemos in November 2021Fábio Vieira / Metropolis

Color photography by Simone Tebet. He is a white, straight-haired, black woman of medium size. In the photo, she appears speaking in front of a microphone, with her hands open. She wears a dark blue dress with 3/4 sleeves. The blurred background is blue***Simone Tebet, pre-candidate

Simone Tebet (MDB) – The senator’s name has already been officially released by the party and will run in 2022Igo Estrela / Metropolis

0

“Clean” Elections

In this Wednesday’s interview, President Jair Bolsonaro again said that this year’s elections should be “clean” and “transparent”.

“What I want, what I understand is that the vast majority of Brazil, of Brazilian citizens, want clean elections, without any hint of fraud,” he said.

“We do want elections to be clean, to be transparent, to be auditable, and to have a public vote count. Is that too much to ask? The TSE was supposed to be hugging me, and not attacking me all the time,” Bolsonaro continued.

The president also said that the Electoral Justice’s concern about attacks on the electoral system shows “clearly, that the TSE is not prepared to withstand a hacker attack”.

“I’m not going to make any further comments, because I’m waiting at the moment, as all of Brazil is waiting there, what the Armed Forces will say about the documentation they received from the TSE. If so, if the TSE is right. Maybe the TSE is right. Or if there is no reason and why, then the next steps will be taken by the Armed Forces. This statement by Minister Fachin in this regard is regrettable,” Bolsonaro said.

Look:

Last year, the Chamber of Deputies even discussed the implementation of the printed vote, defended by Bolsonaro, but the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution was rejected by parliamentarians and was shelved.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Understand why Bolsonaro sat next to Putin, unlike Macron

Meetings with presidents of Brazil and France were conducted differently (photo: Social Networks/Reproduction) Supporters of …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved