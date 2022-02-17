Bolsonaro says Fachin’s statement on Russia is ‘regrettable’ and creates embarrassment

In an interview with Os Pingos Nos Is, the president said that the STF minister makes a ‘free attack’ on Russia

The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) classified the statements by the minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) as “regrettable” Edson Fachin about possible cyber attacks from the Russia. The chief executive is in Moscow and said the speeches caused embarrassment during his trip. “I I’m in Moscow, still on Russian soil. It’s sad and embarrassing for me to receive accusations that Russia behaves like a digital terrorist country. They are certain, Fachin, Barroso and also Alexandre de Moraes, that I am in Russia. This is regrettable”, he declared in an interview with Os Pingos Nos Is, on Young Pan News.

This Tuesday, Fachin said that there are risks of attacks from different forms and origins on the Brazilian electoral system. The minister assumes the presidency of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) next week. “TIt has been said and published that Russia is an example of such origins. The alert against this is maximum and it has been growing,” she said. Bolsonaro, in turn, said that the minister’s statements prove that he has no confidence in the electoral system. “Sand the polls are inviolable, why fear possible hackers?”, he asked. “ANDI don’t know why the despair with this gratuitous attack on a country where the Brazilian head of state is present, as if Russia were a country that would criminally participate in Brazil’s elections”, he added.

