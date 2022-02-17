Bolsonaro talks about ‘perfect marriage’ with Russia and says Putin ‘seeks peace’

Abhishek Pratap

  • Leandro Prazeres
  • BBC News Brazil envoy to Moscow

Jair Bolsonaro and Vladimir Putin during a meeting in Moscow

Credit, Alan Santos/PR

photo caption,

Bolsonaro said Brazil and Russia have common interests in areas such as agriculture, energy and defense.

Amid fears on the part of the international community regarding a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) classified Brazil’s relationship with Russia as a “perfect marriage” and praised President Vladimir Putin saying that he ” seek peace”.

The statements were made hours after Bolsonaro’s meeting with the Russian president in Moscow, this Wednesday (16/02).

“Really, the feeling that I take to Brazil is more than a perfect marriage. And I also felt, by the physiognomy, by what was treated even outside the official agenda, with Russian authorities, especially with President Putin, that this is the feeling that he also has,” Bolsonaro said, after mentioning that the two countries have common interests in areas such as agriculture, energy and defense.

Bolsonaro said he is not afraid of reactions from the United States over the meeting with Putin amid tensions related to a possible conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

