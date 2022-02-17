Bolsonaro talks about ‘perfect marriage’ with Russia and says Putin ‘seeks peace’

Leandro Prazeres

BBC News Brazil envoy to Moscow

4 hours ago

Credit, Alan Santos/PR photo caption, Bolsonaro said Brazil and Russia have common interests in areas such as agriculture, energy and defense.

Amid fears on the part of the international community regarding a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) classified Brazil’s relationship with Russia as a “perfect marriage” and praised President Vladimir Putin saying that he ” seek peace”.

The statements were made hours after Bolsonaro’s meeting with the Russian president in Moscow, this Wednesday (16/02).

“Really, the feeling that I take to Brazil is more than a perfect marriage. And I also felt, by the physiognomy, by what was treated even outside the official agenda, with Russian authorities, especially with President Putin, that this is the feeling that he also has,” Bolsonaro said, after mentioning that the two countries have common interests in areas such as agriculture, energy and defense.

Bolsonaro said he is not afraid of reactions from the United States over the meeting with Putin amid tensions related to a possible conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Earlier this month, the US State Department released a statement stating that Brazil had a responsibility to “defend democratic principles and protect the rule-based order, and reinforce this message to Russia at every opportunity.” When talking about an eventual American reaction, Bolsonaro said that the Russian president “seeks peace”.

“No (I fear a reaction). Brazil is a sovereign country. Yes, we had information that some countries would not like the event to take place, that the worst could happen with our presence here. a person who seeks peace. And any conflict does not interest anyone in the world,” Bolsonaro said.

At another point, Bolsonaro re-emphasized that, in his assessment, Putin seeks peace.

Credit, Alan Santos/PR photo caption, President Jair Bolsonaro and entourage on arrival for meeting with Putin

“The meeting with Putin lasted approximately 2 hours. We even had moments of great informality, certain particularities. I told him that Brazil is a country that supports any other country and is supportive as long as it seeks peace. And that is his intention.” , said Bolsonaro.

Bolsonaro’s statements go against governments like the United States. Last week, the Americans even claimed that a Russian invasion of Ukraine was imminent. On Tuesday (15/02), the Russian government said that it would have withdrawn part of the troops that were stationed on the Ukrainian border.

Russian requirements on PCRs

During the brief press conference held at a Moscow hotel where he met with businessmen, Bolsonaro admitted that he submitted to all the health requirements made by the Russian government to get him closer to Vladimir Putin.

According to a document obtained by BBC News Brazil, the Russian government asked Bolsonaro to perform five PCR-type tests for the detection of Covid-19.

“I submitted to everything that was agreed in Brazil. Nothing that happened here was different from what was agreed,” he said.

In recent days, attention has been drawn to the way in which Putin received French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. The two, who refused to do all the tests requested by the Russian government, were received from a distance by Putin.

Bolsonaro, on the other hand, was received with closeness. The two even shook hands on at least two occasions, and participated in a lunch.

Earlier this month, the same protocol accepted by Bolsonaro was also adopted during Argentina’s president’s visit to Putin, Alberto Fernández. The information was confirmed by the press office of the Argentine president.

Credit, Presidency of the Republic photo caption, Bolsonaro’s visit to Putin comes amid tensions on Russia’s border with Ukraine

At the press conference, Bolsonaro also praised the Russian and referred to him as “dear friend”.

According to the Brazilian, the private meeting between the two heads of state in the Kremlin, the seat of the Russian government in Moscow, lasted two hours and was “quite fruitful”.

And despite not mentioning the situation on the border with Ukraine, the Brazilian president emphasized the commitment of Brazil and Russia to peace.

“We preach peace and we respect all those who act in this way, after all, this is the interest of all of us: peace for the world”, he said.

At another point in his speech, Bolsonaro also highlighted the proximity of values ​​cultivated by the two nations. “We share common values, such as belief in God and the defense of the family. We are also in solidarity with all countries that want and are committed to peace,” he said.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Putin announced troop withdrawal from Ukraine but departure was not confirmed by the West

The Brazilian leader also said that among the topics discussed at the meeting were bilateral cooperation on topics such as technology, agriculture and security. Bolsonaro also thanked Putin for the support shown in relation to Brazilian environmental policy.

“In a very special way, when some countries questioned the Amazon as a patrimony of humanity, their intervention has always been on our side and in defense of our sovereignty. Thank you very much”, he said.

‘Paper weight’

Vladimir Putin, in turn, also reinforced his commitment to international security and multilateralism.

Credit, Planalto Palace photo caption, Bolsonaro met with Putin in the Kremlin this Wednesday

“Our countries defend the formation of a multipolar world based on international law and the central coordinating role of the UN. With that, we have a firm commitment to the principles of multilateralism and conflict resolution through diplomatic and political means”, he said.

The Russian also stated that his country is interested in intensifying cooperation with Brazil during his non-permanent tenure at the United Nations Security Council.

“Since in 2022 and 2023 Brazil has a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council, we tend to intensify our cooperation on all matters on the UN agenda,” he said.

“And we will undoubtedly continue to interact with our Brazilian partners within the framework of the BRICS, a respected international grouping that occupies an important place in the modern multipolar world and plays a major role in the global economy.”

*Collaborated with Julia Braun, from São Paulo