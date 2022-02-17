Bolsonaro uses fascist slogan when meeting with Orbán in Hungary

posted on 02/17/2022 12:38 / updated on 02/17/2022 12:39



(credit: facebook)

In a joint statement with the far-right leader of Hungary, this Thursday (2/17), Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), once again used the slogan of the Brazilian fascist movement Ação Integralista Brasileira (Brazilian Integralist Action) (Ação Integralista Brasileira). AIB).

Bolsonaro said that the two nations have in common “communion of values” with regard to “God, homeland, family and freedom”. The last word was added to the motto used in the 1930s.

The president also called Orbán a brother, “given their affinities” in “practically every aspect.” The prime minister is primarily responsible for the authoritarian situation in Hungary.

Earlier, in a note, the Itamaraty highlighted that Brazil has “affinities of worldviews” with the European country.

“The rapprochement with Hungary, a country with which Brazil maintains an affinity in worldviews, has provided convergences in bilateral relations and positions at the international level, based on common values ​​and cooperation in several areas,” the text said.



