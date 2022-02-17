Boxes of counterfeit powdered soap seized in supermarkets in Minas Gerais – Gerais

An experiment carried out by the expertise of the Civil Police showed the difference in the result of the two products: the one on the left was original and the other counterfeit. (photo: Amanda Quintiliano) Boxes of powdered soap were collected from at least two supermarket chains in the Center-West region of Minas, due to evidence of counterfeiting. The apprehension was disclosed this Wednesday (16/2) by the Civil Police, a day after delegates detailed a scheme for counterfeiting the product that resulted in the seizure of 230 tons of fake soap.

The products, which were seized yesterday (15/2), are part of a batch suspected of being counterfeit. They were found in the shops of Itana, and will be taken for forensics.

“The companies involved are collaborating with the police, have presented the invoice for the products and, in principle, are also victims. A police investigation has been launched to investigate the cases and investigations are continuing,” the PC said in a statement.

The names of the networks were not revealed by the police. However, one of them issued a statement today saying that she was a victim of the gang. “The product in question is not exclusively sold by Casa Rena. It is possible to find them in thousands of commercial establishments all over Brazil, and not only in Casa Rena stores, it is frivolous and rash to impute any type of fault on the part of Casa Rena to the facts occurred”, he says, in an excerpt (read the full note below).

The company also informs that it is taking all applicable legal measures in civil and criminal matters to protect its name, brand and reputation, and also taking the necessary actions to protect its consumers and the community. The suspect product has already been collected from the sales area. The chain has 13 stores in five cities: Itana, Oliveira, Divinpolis, Mateus Leme and Juatuba. apprehensions

The seizures in Itana took place in continuity with the work carried out this week to identify the recipients among those involved. There were 230 tons of soap powder from the OMO brand seized in Divinpolis and So Gonalo do Par on Monday (14/2). the biggest seizure in history, according to PCMG.

Although supermarket chains in the Midwest were the initial targets, there is a suspicion that the counterfeit product was also marketed in other states, due to high production.

Per day, it is estimated that around 37,500 boxes were filled, considering packages of 800 grams. The investigations also show that the gang made about R$ 3 million a month from the sale.

“A third part of the financial investigation to verify these profits obtained from this practice is to track this money, those responsible for laundering money, which some have already been identified, to also obtain the blocking and kidnapping of these goods and values. of criminal practice”, explained delegate Wesley Castro yesterday.

Scheme

To try to divert the attention of the police, the suspects divided the scheme in the two cities. In Divinpolis, there was only the storage shed. All the cargo that came from Bahia was unloaded on it. Then, around two trucks a day were transported to two other warehouses, both in São Gonalo do Par, less than 30 km away, where the counterfeit product was packaged and distributed.

Note Casa Rei:

“In light of the facts disclosed by the press and presented by the Civil Police of the State of Minas Gerais on February 15, 2022, we inform all consumer customers and the general population that Casa Rena was the victim of a gang of counterfeiters of the product. – OMO PERFECT WASH, which spread hundreds of tons of this product throughout the State of Minas Gerais and Brazil. The product in question is not exclusively sold by Casa Rena. and not only in Casa Rena’s stores, being frivolous and rash to impute any type of fault of Casa Rena with the facts that occurred. Casa Rena is taking all applicable legal measures in civil and criminal matters to protect its name, brand and reputation, and also taking the necessary actions to protect its consumers and the community. The suspected product has already been collected from the sales area, in order to help with investigations and is available to the competent authorities for analysis. In our instagram stories, we present the folder released by the manufacturer to help identify the original product. We will not accept any type of threat or false and slanderous comment against the company Casa Rena, carried out in any form or publication, which will take the necessary measures against such attacks. The company Casa Rena has more than 55 years of reputation in the market and tradition in the quality of its products, and it was proven to be one of the hundreds of victims of this gang of counterfeiters.”

*Amanda Quintiliano special for EM