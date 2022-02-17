Brazilian companies have become ‘cheap’ for foreigners, say experts



© Reuters Brazilian companies became ‘cheap’ for foreigners, says special



Foreign investors entered B3 (SA:) with R$ 45.6 billion at the beginning of the year and sustained the stock’s rise. In the same period, institutional and individual investors withdrew R$40.2 billion and R$8.7 billion, respectively. Companies and financial institutions injected R$ 1.9 billion and R$ 1.6 billion. One of the main attractions of Brazilian companies for foreigners is that, like the real, they are cheap.

In the analysis of Carlos Carvalho Junior, founding partner of Kínitro Capital, in the last decade they lost value with the endless crisis in which the country plunged. “Brazil has had a bad performance for more than a decade. The real is also out of place. We estimate that the exchange rate is about 15% off (cheaper than it should). The assets here were very depreciated and it became cheap for the foreign investor.”

The decision of the Central Bank (BC) to start in March 2021 has also favored the attraction of foreign capital – about a year earlier than expected for the US. The high rate here has attracted short-term capital, says economist Silvio Campos Neto, from Tendências Consultoria.

Finally, in addition to large B3 companies working with commodities, whose prices are on the rise, the moment is pessimistic with technology companies. This is because this sector works with long deadlines and higher risk projects. Thus, investors tend to endorse these companies when there is no prospect of raising interest rates, that is, when they know that money will not get more expensive – which is not the case now. Now is the time to bet on more traditional segments, such as Brazilians, with more predictable cash flow, explains Carvalho Junior.

FUTURE

The foreigners’ bet at the beginning of the year does not mean that they are not worried about the uncertainty of the elections, in the analysis of the chief economist at Trafalgar Investimentos, Guilherme Loureiro. For him, investments here have been more of a tactical decision in the face of a complex global scenario. “It’s a window of opportunity.” Loureiro also says that the calm in the domestic market should last until May, when the discussions on the economic agenda of the next government will be on the agenda.

Carvalho Junior says he does not see long-term investors entering the country, which means that the trend can change quickly. Campos Neto also sees this interest in Brazil as a search for opportunity.

In the view of Artur Wichmann of XP (SA:) Private, however, this outflow of resources is not certain. “If it were just a matter of interest, the money should not be coming in now. The market is saying that there is a cycle, and they are going up. This cycle favors markets like the Brazilian one.”

The information is from the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo.