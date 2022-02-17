Brazilian with heart on the right side recovers from unprecedented surgery

An 87-year-old Brazilian woman was discharged on Wednesday afternoon (16th) after recovering from heart surgery unprecedented in the world. Silvana Adele Brusco, who was hospitalized at Vila Nova Star hospital in São Paulo, has dextrocardia, a condition that causes the heart to be on the right side of the body, and was diagnosed with valve disease.

Valve disease occurs when the heart valves, responsible for managing blood flow in the organ, become damaged. The procedure to which the elderly woman underwent, on January 18, combined the implantation of a heart prosthesis and a device to repair the damaged valve in a non-invasive way, which avoided conventional surgery, which would open part of the woman’s chest. patient.

Silvana, who spent nearly a month recovering from surgery in the hospital’s ICU, had her problem repaired only with an incision in her groin area.

The preparation of the medical team to perform the unprecedented procedure took a week and included a large team, including a clinical cardiologist, interventionist, anesthesiologist, imaging and patient monitoring teams.

The team met before the procedure to decide how best to handle the intervention.

“At that meeting, we ended up concluding that it was not possible to perform a conventional surgery and that it was not possible to keep this patient in a state of drug treatment”, explains interventional cardiologist Vinicius Esteves, responsible for the surgery, in conversation with the UOL.

The catheter introduced in the patient’s groin followed the femoral artery to the heart. With the monitoring of the movement of the devices made by a team of doctors, in real time, the specialists introduced clips in two valves of the patient, moments that, according to the doctor, were the most delicate of the operation, which lasted five hours.

“This all highlights the importance of a team. This is not the type of procedure I do alone, it involves a lot of people. Having a complete team in a hospital that gives us structure is a sum that leads us to a favorable outcome”, he says. the doctor.