Brothers change look with hair machine

After a few weeks without trimming their beards and hair, the brothers of “BBB 22” (TV Globo) had access to a cutting machine this afternoon. They wasted no time: they rushed to change the look.

Vyni and Arthur Aguiar decided to shave their heads, while Tiago Abravanel and Pedro Scooby chose to leave a goatee.

Gustavo, who arrived last week in confinement, only trimmed the sides of his beard. Douglas Silva and Eliezer did minimal touches, and helped the other colleagues change the look.

Check out the result of the brothers’ barbershop moment:

Pedro Scooby

BBB 22: Before and after Pedro Scooby Image: Reproduction/Globoplay

Scooby decided to adopt the “horsetail” because he believes he looks older with this beard style. He also said that he has a “child face”, and that’s why he doesn’t remove all the hair.

The surfer seemed to enjoy the result when he said, while admiring himself in the mirror: “Cara de cafajeste”.

Tiago Abravanel

BBB 22: Before and after Tiago Abravanel Image: Reproduction/Globoplay

Pedro Scooby dragged another brother to the goatee club. He helped Tiago Abravanel shave his beard in the same style, in addition to trimming the actor’s bald spot.

Douglas, Arthur and Eliezer were all in the bathroom watching as Tiago changed his look.

vinicius

BBB 22: Before and after Vyni Image: Reproduction/Globoplay

Vyni ran out of the lollipop room when she heard from Brunna that the hair clipper had arrived. The cearense was desperate to trim his locks, and chose to shave it very quietly.

After getting his hair cut, he went to the pool and met Jade on the way. The sister took a few seconds to find out what had changed in her colleague. Then she exclaimed, “Damn, buddy, that’s all!”

Arthur Aguiar

BBB 22: Before and after Arthur Aguiar Image: Reproduction/Globoplay

Known for not liking hair and laser hair removal all over his body, Arthur opted for the “clean” look when he received the machine. He shaved his head, as did Vyni, and also shaved all of his beard.

Lucas

BBB 22: Before and after Lucas Image: Reproduction/Globoplay

The Slovenian affair on “BBB 22” decided to shave just the beard, keeping the “messy” look of the hair. He was one of the last to use the machine.