BTG has a record profit of BRL 6.5 billion; André Esteves will be the new chairman of the board – Economy

THE BTG Pactual last year, it recorded an adjusted net income of R$ 6.49 billion, a growth of 60.3% in relation to the previous year. The bank’s total revenues amounted to R$13.9 billion, up 49% compared to 2020. In addition to the result, the bank also announced a corporate reorganization, which will put banker André Esteves back in charge of the board of directors of financial institution.

Former minister Nelson Jobim, who is in the presidency of the collegiate body, will remain on the board, BTG reported this Wednesday morning, 16th. The executive presidency of the bank will continue in the hands of Roberto Sallouti.

Esteves is the largest shareholder and founder of BTG and will return to the presidency of the board from April, after the shareholders’ meeting. The banker had already been participating in the bank’s day-to-day activities, but will only now return to an executive position after being arrested at the end of 2015, amidst investigations into Operation Car Wash. This put BTG in a hot spot at the time.

The founder’s formal return to the bank only took place in 2018, when he was acquitted by the Public Ministry. BTG, which had to shrink its size at the time and against many predictions, turned around and managed, a few years later, to expand its business, leaving behind any remnants of the crisis.

“It’s the end of an unhappiness and injustice that occurred in Brazilian business history,” said the institution’s president and partner, Roberto Saolluti. “We are proud to have (Andre) You were on the board,” he added, noting that no change in the bank’s current strategy is expected.

Outlook for 2022

BTG Pactual should continue to show strong revenue and profit growth in 2022, despite the challenging scenario, said Sallouti, on an earnings call. “We expect a change in the revenue mix with higher interest rates, but the bank will continue to benefit from the investments made and the scale of the franchises”, she said.

According to him, the bank will continue to expand revenues in the areas of asset administration and asset management, in addition to the credit and financial intermediation segment. “We will have strong revenue and net income growth in 2022 and a 20% return, to the same extent that we will keep the balance sheet capitalized,” he added.