BTG takes André Esteves back to the board and announces record profit By Estadão Content

BTG Pactual (SA:) recorded, last year, almost R$ 6.5 billion, with growth of 60.3% in relation to the previous year. The bank’s total revenues amounted to R$ 13.9 billion, an expansion of 49%, in the same comparison. In addition to the result, the bank also announced yesterday a corporate reorganization, which will put banker André Esteves back in charge of the financial institution’s board of directors.

Former minister Nelson Jobim, who is in the presidency of the collegiate, will continue as a member of the board, BTG reported. The executive presidency of the bank will continue in the hands of Roberto Sallouti.

Esteves is the largest shareholder and founder of BTG and will resume the presidency of the board from April, after the shareholders’ meeting. The banker had already been participating in the bank’s day-to-day backstage, but only now will he return to an official position. It has been a hiatus of more than six years, since Esteves was arrested at the end of 2015, amid investigations by the Federal Police’s Operation Lava Jato.

This episode put BTG in a hot seat at the time, which led to a race to reorganize the institution – Persio Arida came to assume the presidency – and also to a series of asset sales, such as the participation in the Swiss BSI.

The founder’s formal return to the bank only took place in 2018, when he was acquitted by the Public Ministry. BTG, which had to shrink its size at the time, turned around and managed, a few years later, to expand its business, even opening a retail business.

“It is the end of an unhappiness and injustice that occurred in Brazilian business history,” said the institution’s president and partner, Roberto Sallouti. “We are proud to have Esteves on the board,” he said, noting that the bank should not change its strategy.

BTG Pactual should continue to show strong revenue and profit growth in 2022, despite the challenging scenario for the Brazilian economy, said Sallouti, on an earnings call. “We expect a change in the revenue mix with high interest rates, but the bank will continue to benefit from the investments made and the scale of the franchises”, she said.

According to him, the bank will continue to expand revenues in asset management and in the credit and financial intermediation segments. “We will have strong revenue and net income growth in 2022 and a 20% return, to the same extent that we will keep the balance sheet capitalized,” he added.

The information is from the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo.