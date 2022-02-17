Bug in the Nubank app prevents PIX from R$18.99 and 3 other values

Customers Nubank reported difficulty in performing transfers via pix because of a programming bug in the digital bank application. And this happens every time the customer tries to use the payment system using the amounts of BRL 17.99, BRL 16.99, BRL 18.99 and BRL 19.99.

When trying to place these amounts, the platform of fintech proposes a value one cent lower. In the case of 17.99, the bank suggests that the customer make the transfer in the amount of R$ 17.98. “To whom do you want to transfer BRL 17.98?”, says the message after a user tries to type the BRL 17.99 value option.

See the screenshots that show the failure:

Tests made on different cell phones, namely a Motorola One Vision (Android 11), a Motorola E7 Plus (Android 10) and an iPhone XR (iOS 15.3.1) show the same problem. Only for transactions below R$ 16.98 and above R$ 20, for example, the shipment is released.

bug origin

After the tests, it is most likely that the bug in the Pix values ​​in the Nubank app has arisen after the latest platform updateheld on the afternoon of this Wednesday, 16th. Only those who have not yet updated the tool can send the values ​​normally.

In the new version of the application, Nubank issued the following message:

“In this update, we fixed some bugs that appeared here by surprise […] But our engineering team didn’t let it go and fixed it one by one. Until there’s no trace left […] Application working perfectly as always. Now yes.”

On the other hand, contrary to what the company informed, the pix bug does not allow transferring amounts of BRL 16.99, BRL 17.99, BRL 18.99 and BRL 19.99, both on Android and iOS.

It seems that the error may originate from a lack of polish in the programming language values. In a note about the incident, Nubank said that the issue raised, as well as its solution, is being gradually released.

However, until early this Thursday morning, the 17th, the fault remains active.