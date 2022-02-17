Bus company sells tickets between BH, RJ and SP for up to R$0.20

Promotion marks the opening of a new stretch (Press Release/Flixbus)

FlixBus is a new road transport company, which is expanding its operations in Brazil. To celebrate the creation of a new line, the company made 7 thousand tickets available, starting at R$0.20. The promotion encompasses the three routes operated by FlixBus: São Paulo – Rio de Janeiro, Belo Horizonte – São Paulo and the new stretch from Campinas to Rio de Janeiro.

After the promotional lot has been sold out, tickets will be sold again from R$19.90, the company’s base rate for the Campinas-RJ and SP-RJ destinations, and R$34.99 on the São Paulo — Belo Horizonte route. It is worth mentioning that the company works with dynamic values, which fluctuate according to the number of seats available and the proximity of the trip.

How to use the discount

To apply the discount, just use the coupon GREEN36ZHR, when confirming the purchase. The sections that have the original price of R$19.90 drop to R$0.20 and the R$34.99 route (SP – BH) costs R$0.35. Ticket sales are carried out through the website, application, and at physical points of sale of FlixBus and Adamantina, a partner of the company. Promotional values ​​are only available for online purchases.

Tickets can now be purchased at www.flixbus.com.br. The promotion will end after the sale of 7 thousand tickets with the coupon.

the new snippet

The Campinas — Rio de Janeiro connection will have two stops, one in Jundiaí and the other in Resende, and will be operated by Grupo Adamantina, the company’s partner in the country and responsible for operating the buses. The new route will have 4 daily departures, departing from both destinations, every day of the week. Passenger boarding takes place inside the Campinas Bus Terminal. Tickets can be purchased directly through the FlixBus website.

“We want to connect the different parts of the country. Campinas is one of the main cities in the interior of São Paulo and a strategic mobility hub. That’s why the city was chosen to receive our third line in Brazil, heading to Rio de Janeiro”, explains Edson Lopes, general director of FlixBus Brasil. “This line is the first, but we want to connect the interior with the capitals, the different regions and the whole country. Our mission is to democratize, make tourism and travel more accessible for all Brazilians”, he adds.

The company also announces the implementation of two new timetables in its schedule on the São Paulo — Rio de Janeiro route, which will start operating on February 21, departing both capitals at 10:30 pm. In addition, it informs the return of two lines on the same route to the grid, leaving the capital of Rio de Janeiro at 06:00 and departing the capital of São Paulo at 16:30.

Get to know FlixBus

FlixBus is a technology services provider for road passenger transport controlled by the German startup FlixMobility. The mobility technology company offers alternatives for convenient, economical and environmentally friendly travel through the FlixBus and FlixTrain brands in several countries around the world.

With that, the startup quickly established Europe’s largest long-distance bus network. The company also launched the first green long-distance trains in 2018, as well as a pilot project for all-electric buses in Germany and France. Since 2018, it has also been present in the United States and, in 2021, it began operations in Brazil.