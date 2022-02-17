Buser expands partnership with agencies to meet business travel

Startup Buser, which offers the purchase of intercity bus tickets, announced the expansion of its channel aimed at partnerships with travel agencies, the buser Agent, to reach the corporate market. The objective, according to Buser, is to expand sales and help companies reduce business travel costs.

At Buser Agente, the accredited travel agency can sell seats on the platform’s partner buses using the collaborative charter model — a modality in which passengers share the final bill 100% online — or have access to the startup’s marketplace system, which today it brings together 60 bus companies that operate in bus stations, according to Buser.

The channel was launched in November last year. Since then, Buser says it has tripled its number of partnerships, adding more than 350 agencies. VOLL, a technology company that operates in the travel market, is the first partner in this new stage that aims at corporate tourism.

“For 2022, the projection is to reach the mark of 3 thousand partners fully integrated into the platform [da Buser]. The travel market is booming, including in the corporate segment, so it was a natural move to also bet on this front, allying ourselves with VOLL”, explains Maurício Cattani, manager of Buser’s multi-brand channel.

The new partnership still takes place amid increased sales on the VOLL platform. Figures released by traveltech indicate that, in the last quarter of 2021 alone, purchases of bus tickets in the VOLL system increased more than six times (553%) compared to the first quarter, while those by plane grew by 84%.