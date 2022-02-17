Buser expands partnership with agencies to meet business travel

Yadunandan Singh 3 hours ago Business Comments Off on Buser expands partnership with agencies to meet business travel 1 Views

Startup Buser, which offers the purchase of intercity bus tickets, announced the expansion of its channel aimed at partnerships with travel agencies, the buser Agent, to reach the corporate market. The objective, according to Buser, is to expand sales and help companies reduce business travel costs.

At Buser Agente, the accredited travel agency can sell seats on the platform’s partner buses using the collaborative charter model — a modality in which passengers share the final bill 100% online — or have access to the startup’s marketplace system, which today it brings together 60 bus companies that operate in bus stations, according to Buser.

The channel was launched in November last year. Since then, Buser says it has tripled its number of partnerships, adding more than 350 agencies. VOLL, a technology company that operates in the travel market, is the first partner in this new stage that aims at corporate tourism.

“For 2022, the projection is to reach the mark of 3 thousand partners fully integrated into the platform [da Buser]. The travel market is booming, including in the corporate segment, so it was a natural move to also bet on this front, allying ourselves with VOLL”, explains Maurício Cattani, manager of Buser’s multi-brand channel.

The new partnership still takes place amid increased sales on the VOLL platform. Figures released by traveltech indicate that, in the last quarter of 2021 alone, purchases of bus tickets in the VOLL system increased more than six times (553%) compared to the first quarter, while those by plane grew by 84%.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

see the numbers drawn today in the contest

The numbers 09-14-22-24-44-47 were drawn by Caixa in the Mega-Sena contest 2454, held on the …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved