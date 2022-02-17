Buy Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro smartphone with more than 60% discount

Are you one of those who can’t read the word “discount” that comes out by clicking on the article? We know very well how it is and AliExpress too.

And it was precisely thinking about these customers, who love to pay less for their desired products, that the Chinese retail giant is back with a super promotion with more than 60% off smartphones from Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 11 Pro line.

Credit: Xiaomi | Disclosure The Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G is one of Xiaomi’s launches that is on the lightning promotion

And the advantages don’t stop there, as you still have free shipping and fast delivery in up to 12 days to the city of São Paulo and in 15 days to the rest of Brazil.

In addition to the discount coupon redmi80 to make your purchases even cheaper with the right to $80 off (It is worth noting that the coupon is limited to 2 thousand users, so hurry not to miss out). Just take a look at the products on sale:

Credit: Xiaomi | Disclosure The Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G is costing in this AliExpress lightning promotion between R$1,497.89 and R$1,773.44, depending on the chosen combo

With a 5000 mAh battery and 67W fast charging, Xiaomi’s launch is costing between R$ 1,497.89 and R$ 1,773.44 in this lightning promotion on AliExpress.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset and depending on the version chosen, it has 6 GB or 8 GB of RAM and 64 GB or 128 GB of internal storage.

The device also has a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate, a 16MP front camera and a triple set of rear cameras: the main 108MP, an 8MP 118º wide-angle and a 2 MP macro and dedicated AI option.

Credit: Xiaomi | Disclosure Redmi Note 11 Pro, is costing in this lightning promotion from AliExpress between R$ 1,331.61 – 1,710.86, depending on the chosen combo

The simplest version of the launch, the Redmi Note 11 Pro, is costing in this lightning promotion from AliExpress between R$ 1,331.61 – 1,710.86, depending on the chosen combo. The main difference for the Pro 5G model is in the processor, which in this smartphone comes equipped with a MediaTek Helio G96 chipset.

Other than that, the device shares the same powerful settings as the Pro 5G, such as 5000 mAh battery and 67W fast charging, 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with 120 Hz refresh rate, 16MP front camera and the main rear camera. of 108MP. That is, it is a premium mid-range device that combines performance with great value for money.

Did you like it?! So, click here and take the opportunity to check out the special page with many more products on sale on AliExpress, remembering that the values ​​and conditions are valid until February 17th or while stocks last.