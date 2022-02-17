Canada reduces controls against covid at its borders

Canada announced this Tuesday (15) the reduction of controls against covid-19 at its borders, more than two weeks after the beginning of a mobilization against these measures that generated serious disturbances.

“It’s time to adjust our focus. Today, we relaxed our measures at the borders,” said Health Minister Jean Yves Duclos.

As of February 28, vaccinated travelers will no longer need to present a negative PCR test to enter Canadian territory.

They “will have the option of using a rapid antigen test or a molecular test” and can also be randomly tested on arrival, the minister explained.

In addition, “fully vaccinated travelers awaiting the result of a random test will no longer have to quarantine while they wait.”

The government also suspended its recommendation to avoid foreign travel.

“These changes are possible not just because the peak of the omicron variant has passed, but because Canadians across the country are listening to scientists and experts, following public health measures, and taking steps to protect themselves, their families, and their communities.” he said.

Transport Minister Omar Alghabra, in turn, announced that “the ban on international flights will be lifted for all remaining airports that normally receive international flights”.

In parallel, the government of Quebec will gradually phase out the vaccination passport.

– Emergency state –

This is the first clear sign of concession to the protesters’ demands, after the country’s authorities activated exceptional powers on Monday to try to end weeks of protests against the anti-covid measures.

The mobilizations were led by truck drivers who paralyzed the capital, Ottawa, and blocked vital border crossings with the United States.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday announced the exceptional use of the Emergency Measures Act to end “illegal” lockdowns.

Initially underestimated by the authorities, the protest movement started in late January started with truck drivers protesting against the mandatory vaccination to cross the border between Canada and the US.

But the mobilizations broadened to include claims against all health measures and even the entire Trudeau administration. In addition, the movement was replicated in other countries such as France, Belgium and New Zealand.

The activation of the state of emergency was “a double-edged sword for Justin Trudeau,” said Félix Mathieu, a professor of political science at the University of Winnipeg.

“If there is the slightest incident, he will be considered the main culprit. All the weight is now on your shoulders,” added the analyst.

– “We’re not going anywhere” –

On the streets of the capital, the situation on Tuesday morning had not changed: a long line of trucks continued to block Wellington Street, where the Legislative headquarters is located.

Police officers were also nearby, sitting inside their patrol cars, noted an AFP journalist.

On the 19th day of the downtown occupation, Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly tendered his resignation.

Sloly was heavily criticized for his handling of the protests and, in particular, for letting the trucks settle in the heart of the city, in front of Parliament and under the windows of Trudeau’s office.

On the side of the protesters, truck driver Tyler, 20, has not moved since the start of the mobilization. Wearing a black hooded cap and coat, he says Trudeau “is scared” and “has lost control”.

The new measures will have “no consequences”, declares the young man from Hamilton, Ontario. “Truck drivers are not going anywhere (…). We just want to have a conversation, that’s all, sit down and talk.”

– Borders –

As for the border blockades, the police intervention in Coutts, in the province of Alberta, ended with 11 people arrested and the seizure of weapons and ammunition.

“The lockdown is over,” Alberta Police spokeswoman Roberta McKale told AFP. “Everyone is leaving voluntarily.”

But in Emerson, Manitoba province, protesters refused to leave and the border remained closed.

Meanwhile, on the Ambassador Bridge, which connects Windsor, Ontario, to the US city of Detroit, police were able to evacuate protesters on Sunday night.

A total of 46 people were arrested and 37 vehicles impounded, city police said on Tuesday.

