Canada updates entry requirements and starts accepting pre-departure antigen tests

the government of Canada announced a series of adjustments to current border measures, representing the beginning of a gradual easing of travel restrictions. the new rules take effect from February 28. Check out what they are!

Changes on arrival in Canada

Travelers will now have the option of presenting an antigen test (done the day before flight or arrival at land and sea borders) or a molecular test result (done no later than 72 hours before flight or arrival at land and sea borders) upon arriving in the country. Previously, Canada only accepted PCR tests.

Carrying out the rapid antigen test at home not enough to meet the entry requirement – it must be authorized by the country in which it was purchased and must be administered by a laboratory, healthcare organization or telehealth service.

For those who have recovered from COVID, the evidence has also changed. To prove infection with the virus, the government of Canada will continue to accept only molecular test results obtained at least 10 calendar days before entering the country – and no more than 180 calendar days.

more changes

Despite the news, the country kept the random choice of passengers to carry out a test on arrival. However, unlike the previous rule, now selected passengers no longer need to be quarantined to wait for the test result.

Children under the age of 12, traveling with fully vaccinated adults, remain exempt from quarantine, and without any limitations on their activities. This means, for example, that they no longer have to wait 14 days to go to school, camp or day care.

unvaccinated travelers

For unvaccinated travelers, entitled to enter Canada, the previous measures remain, such as:

they will still be required to be tested on arrival and on day 8;

mandatory to remain in quarantine for 14 days.

Unvaccinated foreigners will not be able to enter Canada unless they are authorized. Remember that Brazilians cannot enter the country if they are not vaccinated.

International flights are allowed again at all airports

Also on the 28th of February, the restriction on international passenger flights will expire. This means that planes on commercial routes from abroad will be allowed to land. at all Canadian airports.

Canadian provinces lift some restrictions

Currently, about 80% of Canadians are fully vaccinated and more than 40% have also had a booster dose, according to the Ministry of Health. As a result, several provinces, including Alberta, Saskatchewan, Quebec and Ontario, the most population of Canada, announced a relaxation of restrictions imposed during the pandemic.

Ontario also said it will be accelerating its plan to remove proof of vaccination requirements and increase capacity for some establishments, while the province of Alberta ended its mask requirements for schoolchildren on Monday.

In any case, the government advises you to check the requirements adopted by each province before entering Canada, as the rules are different in some Canadian regions.

ArriveCAN remains mandatory

The government reminds that all travelers, regardless of how long they stay in Canada, are still required to submit their information to ArriveCAN (via the app or website), including proof of vaccination in English or French and a quarantine plan before arriving at the airport. parents.

ArriveCAN is an app launched by the Canadian government as a way of monitoring COVID-19. The obligation to attach your documents and certificate of vaccination, COVID test and the like, became necessary as of November 21, 2020.

This system makes it easy to share information between Canadian provinces and territories. In addition to security and agility, the application facilitates communication with travelers to monitor the health of each person entering the country, and also allows for a complete view of public health in relation to the virus. If the traveler does not submit health information, he may face obstacles, such as:

Delays in passing through immigration;

Warnings and fines, which can reach up to $1,000 (approximately R$5,160 at current rates).

Anyone thinking of visiting Canada soon?

For more information, see the Canadian government document