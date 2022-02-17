Caoa Chery Tiggo 5X Pro gets new face and ‘premium’ interior

The Tiggo 5X has been successful in Brazil since its debut in 2018. Last year, for example, the SUV was Caoa Chery’s most commercialized model, with more than 12,500 license plates from January to December, according to the ranking by the company. Fenabrave.

The good numbers help to explain why the brand decided to make the second restyling of the model in two years. This time, the update is accompanied by the Pro surname, which has already become known in the rest of the range thanks to the Tiggo 7 Pro and Arrizo 6 Pro.

“THE Tiggo 5X was launched in the first year of existence of the caoa Chery and is the highest-selling car to date. So he is very important to us, and he represents everything we want to convey in the brand”, declared marcio Alfonsovice president of CAOA Montadora.

Design was inspired by Tiggo 8 Image: Fábio Gonzalez/Caoa Chery

The front of the Tiggo 5X Pro brings the visual identity inaugurated on the Tiggo 8 and which is now present on the Tiggo 7 and 3X. The front grille has a three-dimensional design inspired by a diamond and the bumper has been redesigned to match the new design.

The alloy wheels are new and Caoa Chery has inserted plastic inserts at the bottom of the doors and near the “C” pillars, while the rear brings discreet changes to the airfoil, trunk lid and bumper design.

The Tiggo 5X Pro is on sale at the launch price of R$154,990 and is now available at Caoa Chery dealerships.

Quality leap in the cabin

Cab has a more refined finish Image: Fábio Gonzalez/Caoa Chery

The biggest changes, however, are on the inside. In addition to a more sophisticated look, whose source of inspiration was the Tiggo 8, the SUV’s cabin features higher quality materials than those used in the old 5X, which says goodbye with the debut of the Pro version.

There are two screens: the digital panel is 7 inches and the multimedia center is 10.2 inches, much more eye-catching than the previous 9-inch. In the center console, the air conditioning controls are highlighted, which are tactile as in the Arrizo 6 Pro.

Even in plastics there is a concern with a more sophisticated look. Some appliqués imitate brushed steel and aluminum and there’s not a heavy use of gloss black to the point of making the look too tiring.

The leather upholstery includes visible seams and is present on virtually all frequent contact surfaces in the cabin. The seats are cozy and seem to support the weight of the body well on longer trips.

The interior space is suitable for four adults of average height. Those traveling in the back seat have dedicated air conditioning vents and don’t travel cramped, but they also don’t enjoy as much leg room as in the Volkswagen T-Cross, for example. The trunk has a volumetric capacity of 340 liters, less than some of its direct competitors.

comfort for the family

1.5 turbo engine had changes to suit the Proconve L7 Image: Fábio Gonzalez/Caoa Chery

The 1.5 turboflex engine received changes to suit the Proconve L7, including a new turbine and a new thermostatic valve. According to the manufacturer, the performance numbers have improved by up to 5%.

The power remains at 150 hp when fueled with ethanol and 147 hp if the fuel is gasoline. The maximum torque is 21.4 kgfm, available from 1,750 rpm. The transmission is a CVT type simulating nine gears, which retires the old six-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

During our brief encounter with the SUV, the Tiggo 5X Pro didn’t draw much attention for its agile responses, but rather for its smooth ride.

The electric-assisted steering is quite light, while the suspension deserves praise for the Caoa Chery. That’s because the company decided to keep the independent four-wheel configuration, which was suppressed from the Chinese project.

The calibration prioritizes comfort, something that seems very suitable for a vehicle with a family proposal. In general, potholes, ditches and other urban obstacles are bridged without harming the occupants. Good quality sound insulation filters out most of the external noise and doesn’t let engine noise invade the cabin.

Competent package but no ADAS

SUV will be sold in a single version and retires predecessor Image: Fábio Gonzalez/Caoa Chery

The Tiggo 5X Pro leaves the factory with a good list of standard equipment.

The SUV features items such as 6 airbags, traction and stability controls, hill start assistant, reverse camera with high definition images and 360 degree vision, digital air conditioning with two temperature zones, 18 inches, downhill speed control, keyless door unlocking, push-button engine start, electric folding mirrors and electrically operated panoramic sunroof.

Although it has autopilot, the Tiggo 5X Pro does not have the adaptive function, which is already offered in some of its competitors. It also lacks a more reinforced package of driving assistance, with items such as forward collision alert and autonomous emergency braking.

“We preferred to delay a bit the launch of ADAS (acronym for driving assistants) to prioritize safety, since Brazilian roads have some peculiarities. So our decision was to carry out a more detailed development before making these technologies available in the market”, stated Leonardo Lukacs, engineering director at Caoa Chery.

These absences, however, should not harm the performance of the Tiggo 5X Pro in sales. If the compact SUV was already selling well before, the trend is that the numbers will improve even more in 2022.

