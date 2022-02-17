Carrefour share (CRFB3) closes higher after balance and synergy data, but Assaí (ASAI3) gains even more prominence

Carrefour Brasil (CRFB3) brought good news along with its results released on the night of last Tuesday (15), causing the shares to rise to 8.94% at the maximum of the day in this Wednesday’s session (16).

The main reason for the increase was not directly linked to the result, but rather to synergies, with the revision of the BIG Group’s synergy estimates by 15%, to at least R$2 billion (from R$1.7 billion before ) by 2025, with most of them coming from purchases, operating expenses and increased store productivity.

However, CRFB3 shares softened the gains during the session and, although on a strong rise, were surpassed by another sector paper, which is not on the Ibovespa, that of Assaí (ASAI3). CRFB3 closed up 5.31%, at R$16.85, while ASAI3, advanced 7.14%, at R$13.05.

This is due to the assessment that the wholesale, focus of Assaí, was highlighted in the result of Carrefour through Atacadão, while the numbers in general were seen as in line with expectations. The ASAI3 share gained even more strength with Carrefour’s earnings conference call with analysts, with the company noting that cash and carry sales recovered at the beginning of the year, a good sign for Assaí.

As XP points out, the results were mixed and practically in line with the house’s estimates, with consumers’ lower purchasing power affecting Atacadão’s organic growth (same-store sales) and non-food retail, while Carrefour’s profitability remained under pressure to avoid negative same-store sales (up 1.4% year-on-year for the food category).

The retailer reported adjusted net income of R$766 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, which represents a decrease of 13.5% compared to the same period in 2020.

Atacadão grew 6.6% in the quarter, mainly driven by the strong contribution of 10.9% from the acceleration in store expansion, with 44 openings in 2021, which offset the 3.4% drop in sales from the retail operation, which correspond to a 9.0% reduction in the annual same-store sales basis. Carrefour Varejo performed slightly better than in previous quarters in the food segment, with an increase of 1.5%, however, it continued to be pressured by the non-food segment, which fell by 23.0%.

According to Itaú BBA, Carrefour Brasil recorded higher-than-expected profitability, especially in cash and carry.

Itaú BBA commented that the numbers were in line with revenue projections, but exceeded profitability estimates, mainly due to an Ebitda margin (Ebitda – or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization – on net revenue) of 7 .9%, higher than expected in the cash and carry division (up 0.4 point year-on-year).

Bradesco BBI also highlighted that the results show that the company’s main growth and profit engine – Atacadão – remains resilient.

As a result, it reported figures that are above estimates 4% in Ebitda and 7% in net income, with most of it driven by a stronger-than-expected result at Banco Carrefour.

Same store sales (SSS) dropped 5% at Atacadão, slightly below the estimate of a 3% drop, but Ebitda was 1% higher, growing more than 40% in 2 years. Retail was weak, as expected, with SSS down 9%, while Ebitda was 1% lower than BBI’s estimate.

In a conference call, when asked about the strategy of the wholesale front, the group’s main revenue generator, the financial vice president, David Murciano, said that Atacadão will continue this year working to increase market share given that the operation is based on sales amount.

For Murciano, despite Atacadão having reached an adjusted Ebitda margin of 7.9% in the fourth quarter, the operation has historical profitability below this level. “The level of profitability at Atacadão has to remain at historical levels, at 7%, 7.5%, this is the normal level for Atacadão, it is a very strong growth business and we will maintain this strategy of gaining market share,” he said. .

Stéphane Maquaire, CEO of the company, pointed out that Carrefour Brasil’s sales are showing an evolution at the beginning of the year compared to the end of last year and that the 6.1% drop in SSS is a one-off.

“We have positive growth in same-store sales of ‘mid single digits’ (about 5%) for both retail and Atacadão”, said the Executive in reference to the two areas of activity of the group in the country.

XP follows with a neutral recommendation for the paper, with a target price of R$ 22 per share, still with a potential for appreciation of 37.5% compared to the previous day’s closing. Analysts estimate that synergies with BIG could add R$1 to the target price, but expect to have more visibility into the key drivers for this review before incorporating it into the target price.

“We maintained our neutral recommendation as we expect the results to remain challenging, especially for the retail operation, while the closing of the BIG Group operation should only take place in June”, he points out. XP’s preference in the sector goes to Assaí.

BTG Pactual points out that, in general, despite the weaker short-term dynamism in its retail operation (with lower non-food sales, trade-downs by consumers due to high inflation and operational deleveraging), the improvement gradual expected in the cash and carry business and the potential for appreciation from the merger with the BIG Group (which should expand the group’s reach and close the productivity/margin gaps) still support the buy recommendation, with a target price of R$ 27 ( or 69% upside potential.

After the result, Bradesco BBI raised the target price for the share from R$23 to R$24 (50% upside), with an outperform recommendation (a performance above the market average).

“Overall, the result beating the estimates is something positive, although we do not believe that the numbers materially change the investment case. The main opportunity for investors now is the acquisition of Grupo BIG (which we expect to be approved with minimal remedies by mid-year). We estimate a double-digit increase in earnings per share in the first year (…) Therefore, we maintained our recommendation with only minor adjustments to our estimates (which do not yet incorporate the BIG Group) and a marginal increase in our target price. BBI analysts.

After Carrefour’s figures, analysts are now waiting for Assaí’s data, to be released next week, February 21, after the market closes.

XP points out that it expects Assaí to present weak results against the challenging macro scenario, although above its peers. The projection is that net sales will present a growth of 8% on an annual basis, mainly due to the expansion of stores in the period (13 openings), while the SSS should come under pressure (down 2.2% on an annual basis) compared to the weak demand, mainly explained by the lower purchasing power of Brazilians given the high inflation, combined with the slow recovery in the B2B segment due to the outbreak of the omni.

“Looking at profitability, we expect to see a stable gross margin year on year, while the Ebitda margin should show a slight drop of 0.5 point due to the high level of store openings in the quarter. Finally, we expect net income to drop by 14% on an annual basis due to higher financial expenses due to the company’s greater leverage, in addition to the increase in interest rates in the country”, they point out.

