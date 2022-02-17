CGU Audit Finds BRL 274 Million in Irregular Annual Social Security Payments | Politics

An audit by the Federal Comptroller General (CGU) found R$ 274 million in irregular Social Security payments per year. According to the CGU balance sheet, 12,318 people monthly receive undue amounts from the National Social Security Institute (INSS).

The audit carried out by federal government technicians took into account the April 2021 INSS benefit payroll.

Analysts found flaws associated with meeting the needs required by social security, such as contribution time or health status.

The diseases subject to exemption are defined by a 2015 federal law. Among them are severe neoplasia (cancer), blindness, disabling paralysis and AIDS.

The report pointed out that beneficiaries with asthma, vomiting and gout were also entitled to compensation.

According to the CGU, at least 5,077 people have received benefits without the INSS knowing what type of illness the worker has.

According to the analysis by the CGU, the lack of control in the insertion of data in the INSS system allowed people who do not fit the legal criteria to receive Social Security amounts even without having fulfilled the requirements for the benefit, which is illegal.

In response to the CGU, the INSS reported that many of these inconsistent benefits were granted in the 1990s, “when the entitlement verification process was completely manual and the dispatches were more markers of some specific situation, than effectively commands for ‘release’ of requirements”.

CGU technicians pointed out, however, that, in the last 10 years, 3,265 of these benefits were irregularly approved, which shows that there are still flaws in the INSS system.

In addition to recommending the correction of errors in the granting of benefits, the auditors evaluated that it is possible for the federal government to recover part of the amounts paid illegally to people who obtained the irregular benefit less than 10 years ago – since benefits granted more than a decade ago are “difficult to revert”, according to the CGU.

Only the cancellation of benefits granted irregularly in the last 10 years would avoid an annual loss of R$ 66 million for Social Security, according to the technicians.