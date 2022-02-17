Check out three news from WhatsApp

In order to always promote the best experience to its users, the Whatsapp doesn’t stop testing new features in the app. The novelties are available both for the standard version and for the corporate edition of the messenger, the Whatsapp Business. Here are three features provided by the WABetaInfo portal.

Check out three new features in the messenger

camera interface

According to the specialized website (WABetaInfo), the messenger is already testing in the beta version of iOS a new interface in the camera option. The change removed the carousel with the latest photos and videos from the phone’s storage.

The new interface also brings redesigned icons for the button that opens the user’s full gallery and for the camera switch button, located at the bottom of the screen. Now the look is more minimalist, with a thumbnail version of the most recent file in the camera roll.

communities

Another novelty caught by WABetaInfo concerns the option of Communities. The feature will give more control to administrators when managing multiple groups. But because it is in the early stages of development, it was not even released in the beta version of the messenger.

In a screenshot taken by the website, it is possible to see that there is a brief presentation of the new feature of Whatsapp. In addition, according to the information, it will be possible to send a message to several groups at the same time, facilitating the dissemination of announcements between related groups, for example.

cover photos

Finally, in Whatsapp Business, account admins will soon be able to add cover photos to their profiles. The messenger will allow the user to select an image from the device’s gallery or take a new photo to put in the background of the profile picture.

However, like communities, cover photos aren’t even available to beta users, as it’s a feature still under development. However, it is expected that this novelty will remain exclusive to the Whatsapp Business, for both Android and iOS.