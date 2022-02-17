Check the results of Mega-Sena’s 2454 contest; prize is BRL 11.3 million

Yadunandan Singh 3 hours ago Business Comments Off on Check the results of Mega-Sena’s 2454 contest; prize is BRL 11.3 million 3 Views

posted on 02/16/2022 20:20 / updated on 02/16/2022 20:45

(credit: reproduction)


(credit: reproduction)

On the night of this Wednesday (16/2), Caixa Econômica Federal raffled five lotteries: Quina’s 5782 contests; Lotofácil’s 2450; the 2454 of the Mega-Seine; the 2276 of Lotomania and the 209 of Super Seven. The draw was held at Espaço Caixa Loterias, in the new Espaço da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo.


Mega Sena

The sweetheart of the night, Mega-Sena, which has an estimated prize of R$ 11.3 million, had the following dozens drawn: 09-14-22-24-44-47.

The number of Mega-Sena winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

Quina

Quina, with an expected prize of R$ 3.2 million, had the following numbers drawn: 05-27-32-43-69.

The number of Quina winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

super seven

With an expected prize of R$ 500 thousand, the Super Sete had the following numbers drawn:

Column 1: 6
Column 2: 6
Column 3: 3
Column 4: 7
Column 5: 6
Column 6: 3
Column 7: 7

The number of Super Seven winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

lottomania

With an expected prize of R$ 6 million, Lotomania presented the following numbers: 00-21-13-18-31-32-40-46-49-54-56-57-65-68-73-80-88-90-94-99.

The number of Lotomania winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

lottoeasy

Lotofácil, which should distribute around R$ 6.2 million to those who hit the 15 scores, presented the following result: 01-02-04-03-05-07-08-11-13-14-15-18-23-24-25 .

The number of Lotofácil winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

Watch the broadcast:

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Audi Q3 Sportback 2.0 quattro has open reservations

Audi has started to reserve the Q3 and Q3 Sportback models, both 2.0 quattro, whose …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved