Child missing for more than 2 years is found alive under stairs – Marie Claire Magazine

Child missing for more than 2 years is found alive under stairs (Photo: reproduction / ABC News / Saugerties Police Dept.)

A child missing since July 2019 was found alive, in a “small, cold and damp” room under a staircase in a house three hours from where she disappeared. According to the ABC News, Paislee Shultis was located in a house in the city of Saugerties, in the Hudson River valley, in the state of New York, in the United States, after a police search, last Monday (15).

According to local police, Paislee, who was 4 years old when she disappeared, was found in good health. She is now back in the custody of her legal guardian and has been reunited with her older sister.

Your biological parents who do not have custody, Kimberly Cooper33 years old, and Kirk Shultis Jr.of 32, were charged with interfering in custody and jeopardizing the well-being of a child.

The child was reported missing on July 13, 2019. After receiving a report that the child might be being held in a hidden location in Saugerties, police obtained a search warrant for the home.

When the corporation entered the house, the owner, the father of Kirk Shultis, denied having seen the girl since she disappeared. A little over an hour into their search, the police noticed that the basement stairs were strange and when analyzing with a flashlight, they realized that they were false steps. When they were removed, police located the child and Cooper inside a small makeshift room.

Kirk Shultis Sr., 57, was also charged with interfering with first-degree custody and endangering the well-being of a child. Father and son were indicted and released with orders to stay away from the child. Kimberly, who also had an outstanding warrant, was indicted and remains in prison.

The house where Paislee was located was searched several times, however, the owner always denied having information about the whereabouts of the girl. Police now believe she was hiding in the stairs every time the house was previously searched.

The corporation also said that the investigation is ongoing and other arrests are pending.

