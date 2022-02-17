Child missing for two years is found alive under stairs

A child missing since July 2019 was found alive in a small, rickety room under the stairs of a home in upstate New York.

According to information from the ABC broadcaster, Paislee Shultis was located in the city of Saugerties, after a police search carried out yesterday. The girl was 4 years old when she disappeared. When she was rescued by the authorities, she was in good health. She is now back in the custody of her legal guardian and has been reunited with her older sister.

However, Paislee’s biological parents, Kimberly Cooper, 33, and Kirk Shultis Jr., 32, do not have custody and are under charges of interfering in custody and having compromised a child’s well-being.

Investigations began on July 13, 2019, the date Paislee was reported missing. But after a tip that the girl might be held captive at a hidden location in Saugerties, police obtained a search warrant for the residence.

By the time officers entered the home, the owner, the father of Kirk Shultis, 57, claimed he had not known his granddaughter’s whereabouts since her disappearance. However, after an hour of inspecting the site, the police noticed that the basement stairs were strange and upon investigation, they discovered that the structure consisted of false steps.

Upon removal, Paislee was found in a small, dark, damp space leading to the basement. In addition, the little girl was accompanied by her mother, Kimberly Cooper, until then identified as the alleged kidnapper.

Police said her disappearance on July 13, 2019 appears to be part of a larger family custody battle with a strange and terrifying twist. The child was kidnapped in Tompkins County, New York, and there was always a suspicion that she had been kidnapped by her parents out of custody.

The house where Paislee was held was searched several times, however, authorities always had limited access to the property. The house is covered with several cameras so whoever is inside has a warning if someone is coming.

The owner always denied having information about his granddaughter’s whereabouts. Police now believe she was hiding in the stairs every time the house was previously searched.

Grandfather Kirk Shultis Sr. was accused of interfering with first-degree custody and endangering the child’s life. Father and son were indicted and released with orders to stay away from Paislee. Kimberly, who also had an outstanding warrant, was indicted and remains in prison.

The Saugertis Police Department said the investigation is ongoing and further arrests are pending.