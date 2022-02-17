Comedian-turned-president shines in Ukraine crisis – International

Volodymyr Zelensky (photo: US Embassy)

For a long time, Volodymyr Zelensky was accompanied by the image of a former television comedian elected president of Ukraine almost by chance, but in the current crisis with Russia he has become a leader for his compatriots, with a firm and serene posture, without getting into panic.

Zelensky, 44, is in the midst of the biggest dispute between the Kremlin and Western powers since the end of the Cold War for more than three decades.

He saw Russia surround its country with more than 100,000 soldiers and the US government insisting on warnings of an “imminent” war that could start any day.

Zelensky faced the situation and did what he does best: he asked more than 40 million Ukrainians to calm down and planned a party.

“What should we do? Just one thing: remain calm,” he declared in January. “We will celebrate Holy Week in April. And then, in May, the same as always: sun, holidays, barbecue. And shortly after, summer arrives”, he added.

And for February 16, the day that some US government sources pointed out as the date of the start of the Russian attack, he declared the National Day of Unity, inviting fellow countrymen to go out with flags and balloons in the colors of the country, yellow and blue.

In 2019, Zelensky organized the presidential campaign as a joke. He became famous for playing on television a rude teacher who becomes president after a student records and publishes his angry speech against corruption on the internet.

The late-night comedy became a big hit in a shaken country. The pro-Western revolution of 2014 toppled the Kremlin-backed president and sparked the arrival of new rulers, who had to deal with growing conflict in the eastern region and an economy on the brink of collapse.

Ukrainians saw the president of the comedy making rude jokes with his wife or cycling to work with a frightened face of panic. The character captured the excitement of the moment and provided Zelensky with a small fortune.

He then defeated then-President Petro Poroshenko, shaken by several crises, with over 70% of the vote.

Some citizens prepared for the worst. Critics compared him to other celebrities who entered politics, such as Italian Silvio Berlusconi or American Donald Trump.

The initial decision to include members of his television production company in his team also did not help to build trust.

Zelensky’s first appearances with other world leaders seemed forced, unnatural.

“I think our international allies had problems dealing with him. He’s not on the same level,” said Ukrainian political analyst Mykola Davydyuk.

“They move at very high levels that he can’t reach, he can’t understand,” he added.

But some Western diplomats seem to have succumbed to its charm. “He didn’t do too badly, to be honest,” said one.

“He has an impossible job. He’s caught between pressure from the Russians and the Americans (…) He showed composure,” the source said.

The dispute with Russia over the Ukrainian desire to join NATO – an aspiration written into its Constitution, but very unlikely in the coming decades – could define Zelensky’s presidency for years to come.

He came to power trying to open lines of communication with Vladimir Putin to resolve the violent separatist conflict in the Donbas region, which has claimed 14,000 lives.

The two attended a meeting in Paris a few months after Zelensky’s election, which the Russian president described as an “important step”.

But Zelensky had a different script in his later appearance. “My interlocutors said that a very good result for a first date. But I’ll be honest, it was very little”, he said.

Relations between the two have worsened since then.

Putin accused the Zelensky government of “discriminating” against Russian-speaking people and reneging on promises to resolve the conflict in the east of the country.

Zelensky’s proposal last month for a summit meeting with him, Putin and US President Joe Biden had no response from Moscow. But some analysts believe that the profile of the Ukrainian president has gained strength in recent weeks.

“If Russia doesn’t escalate the situation and reduce its position close to Ukraine, it will probably be a little embarrassing for the US intelligence community, but it will also strengthen Zelensky’s position,” said analyst Rob Lee of the Foreign Policy Research Institute. .

“No retreat and the military support of NATO increased”, he adds.