Community leader saves buried twins after landslide in Petrópolis – 02/17/2022 – Daily life

“It was a total disaster. There were a lot of cries for help everywhere. It affected me a lot to hear these requests and not be able to do anything. [ajudar] if you can’t even help yourself?”, asks Sereia, community leader of Serdão Mario Barbatti, one of the towns in Petrópolis devastated by the rains that have killed at least 104 people and left more than 400 homeless.

Despite the difficulties imposed by the tragedy, Sereia managed to save two children who were buried in the community and shelter people who had lost properties in her home.

“I took out two twin boys who were buried. I asked a fireman’s lieutenant to be able to help me and we took them to an emergency room”, she says.

“All we heard was cracking and screaming for help and help. I was left alone to help, because there was no one to help. Thank God, the firefighters are up there now.”

The community leader also says that she did not hear the rain warning sirens sound in the community, which is located on a hill in the Alto da Serra region.

“There was no time for any alarm to go off. When we saw it, the rain was already here and the houses were falling,” she says, adding that the authorities also did not evacuate people before the storm started.

“The only person who does that here is me. When I have time, I warn people, but I didn’t have time. It was a lot of water, with mud and a piece of stone.”

For Paulo Artaxo, professor at the Institute of Physics at USP, the risk areas of Petrópolis should have been evacuated after an alert on Monday (14).

On that day, Cemaden (National Center for Monitoring and Alerting Natural Disasters) warned the Civil Defense of Rio about the possibility of “isolated rains throughout the day, which could trigger occasional landslides, especially in mountainous and/or densely urbanized regions”. in the Serrana region of Rio, where the city is located.

According to Artaxo, the alert should have served the authorities to evacuate residents from their homes. “The government of Rio de Janeiro should have evacuated Petrópolis when it received the disaster risk alert. This is obvious,” he told leaf.

In the midst of the tragedy, residents of Petrópolis came together to help those who lost what they had. Upon seeing the extent of the damage, teacher Gabriela Leite decided to go to a Baptist church located in Alto da Serra and help the homeless.

“On Tuesday, I got scared hearing people screaming, with people asking for help, with people saying they had a buried body”, she recalls.

“A boy who came here [na igreja] Said he saw bodies floating around. Beside him, she tried to save the children who were floating. It is a great contrast to see Alto da Serra as we knew it before and to see how it is now. It’s heartbreaking.”

In addition to providing food and clothing, the church serves as a sorting space. After they are resettled, the homeless are referred to a shelter provided by the City Hall. “People arrived here devastated. So, we have this moral and essential job of being able to rescue a little of their hope.”