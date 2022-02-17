Contamination of rivers by medicines threatens global health, says study

The Rio Azul, in Tunis, has one of the highest concentrations of drugs, according to the study

Pollution of the world’s rivers by medicines and other pharmaceuticals poses a “threat to environmental and global health”, according to a new study.

Acetaminophen, nicotine, caffeine and drugs for epilepsy and diabetes were detected in a study at the University of York, UK.

The research is among the most extensive carried out on a global scale.

Rivers in Pakistan, Bolivia and Ethiopia were among the most polluted. Rivers in Iceland, Norway and the Amazon rainforest fared better.

