Contamination of rivers by medicines threatens global health, says study

Jonah Fisher

BBC News Environment Reporter

7 hours ago

Credit, Dr John Wilkinson photo caption, The Rio Azul, in Tunis, has one of the highest concentrations of drugs, according to the study

Pollution of the world’s rivers by medicines and other pharmaceuticals poses a “threat to environmental and global health”, according to a new study.

Acetaminophen, nicotine, caffeine and drugs for epilepsy and diabetes were detected in a study at the University of York, UK.

The research is among the most extensive carried out on a global scale.

Rivers in Pakistan, Bolivia and Ethiopia were among the most polluted. Rivers in Iceland, Norway and the Amazon rainforest fared better.

The impact of many of the most common pharmaceuticals on rivers is still unknown. But it is already known that contraceptives can affect the development and reproduction of fish. Scientists fear that the increased presence of antibiotics in rivers could limit their effectiveness as medicines.

Credit, Dr John Wilkinson photo caption, This part of the Nam Khan River in Laos often has low concentrations of pharmaceuticals

The study collected water samples from more than 1,000 sites in more than 100 countries. More than a quarter of the 258 rivers sampled had what are known as “active pharmaceutical ingredients” present at a level considered unsafe for aquatic organisms.

“Usually what happens is that we use these chemicals, they produce some desired effects on us, and then they leave our bodies,” one of the study’s authors, John Wilkinson, told BBC News.

“What we now know is that even the most modern and efficient treatment plants are not fully capable of degrading these compounds before they end up in rivers or lakes.”

The two most frequently detected drugs were carbamazepine, used to treat epilepsy and nerve pain, and metformin, used to treat diabetes.

High concentrations of lifestyle compounds such as caffeine (coffee), nicotine (cigarettes) and acetaminophen were also found.

In Africa, artemisinin, which is used against malaria, was also found in high concentrations.

“We can say that [o impacto da presença de produtos farmacêuticos nos rios] it will probably be negative, but you have to do individual tests with each one and there are relatively few studies,” aquatic ecologist Veronica Edmonds-Brown, from the University of Hertfordshire, UK, told BBC News.

“This is only going to get worse as we are increasingly using pharmacological solutions for any illness, whether physical or mental.”

The study says the increased presence of antibiotics in rivers can also lead to the development of resistant bacteria, undermining the effectiveness of drugs and ultimately posing “a global threat to the environment and global health”.

The most polluted locations were largely in low- and middle-income countries and in areas where there was sewage dumping, poor water management and pharmaceutical manufacturing.

Credit, Dr John Wilkinson photo caption, The Nairobi River in Kenya is among the most pharmaceutically contaminated rivers in the world.

“We have seen contaminated rivers in Nigeria and South Africa with very high concentrations of pharmaceuticals and this is basically due to the lack of infrastructure in water treatment,” said Mohamed Abdallah, a professor at the University of Birmingham in the UK.

“This is more concerning because the most vulnerable populations with the least access to health care are the most exposed.”

When asked what can be done, the report’s lead author takes a pessimistic view.

“We’re going to need a lot of people much smarter than I am to solve the problem,” says Wilkinson. “One of the few things that can have an effect now is the proper use of medication.”

That means making it harder to get drugs like antibiotics and tighter restrictions on doses.