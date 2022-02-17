Corinthians confirms squad for the duel against So Bernardo by Paulisto; see team

Corinthians is officially scheduled to face São Bernardo. The ball rolls at 9:30 pm, at Neo Química Arena, for the seventh round of the Paulista Championship.

Interim coach Fernando Lázaro has the main names of the squad for tonight’s match. Thus, Corinthians goes to the field with:

My Helm

On the bench, Fernando Lázaro has: Ivan, João Pedro, Lucas Piton, Luan, Gustavo Silva, Cantillo, Adson, Roni, Gustavo Mantuan, Raul Gustavo, Xavier and Jô.

São Bernardo, coach Márcio Zanardi, will take the field with: Junior Oliveira, Cristóvam, Joílson, Matheus Salustiano, Ligger, Igor Fernandes, Léo Gomes, João Carlos, Vitinho and Silvinho.

It is worth remembering that Corinthians has eight players unfit for the match. Gabriel Pereira and Bruno Melo were not related – the former has Covid-19 and the latter is out due to personal problems.

In addition to them, Ruan Oliveira is still undergoing surgical revision, while Carlos Miguel, Guilherme and Robson Bambu went for technical reasons or because they were not registered in the competition. Jonathan Cafu and Avelar are out of the team’s plans.

Corinthians is the current leader of Group A, with ten points added. São Bernardo, on the other hand, leads Group B, the same as São Paulo, with 11. The confrontation between the teams will be broadcast on Record TV, in an open network; of Premierein mode pay per view and on the internet by Paulistao Play.

