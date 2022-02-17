Corinthians: Fernando Lázaro ‘shows his face’ about backstage involving Luan at Corinthians

THE Corinthians was going through a moment of a lot of pressure, especially after the first 3 rounds of the Brazilian Championship, in which he had won only 1 victory, over Santo André, with a penalty goal converted by Fábio Santos. After Sylvinho’s resignation, who couldn’t stand the setback against Santos, Fernando Lázaro has been surprising.

With the same 3 games as the former commander, he continues with 100% success and an average of 2.6 goals per game (there were 8 so far). The change in posture became a topic among the fans, who are approving the choices made by the interimespecially involving the lineups, putting the “magic quintet” as the starter and not putting pieces out of position.

Despite all the evolution, the employee does not think about being hired at Timãoeven though the subject has been debated by some fans: “No, I don’t think so. The most I can take is to Ribeirão Preto, on Saturday (for the match against Botafogo-SP), it’s our goal now, where we’re looking, always in the very short term”he pointed out.

In the 3-0 victory over São Bernardo, in which the team took off in the second half, Luan ended up being chosen to enter at the end of the game, even if it is still low. When talking specifically about shirt 7, Fernando Lazáro praised the midfielder, even revealing a chat behind the scenes of training.

“Luan is an athlete who has always trained very well, since I’ve had contact with him, he’s a guy who has tried his best. During the week, I talked to him a little bit about the way the team played, which gives the possibility of an outside-in function, floating, he has done that at other times, it feels good to do it. The game allowed us to create opportunities to see him, he is an athlete that we count on a lot. He came in late, but he managed to have minutes, it’s important for him and for the sequence of games.”he said, during a press conference.