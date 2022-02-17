Corinthians has eight players out of the squad against So Bernardo; see situations

After a weekend without a game, Corinthians returns to the field this Wednesday, at 9:30 pm. At Neo Química Arena, Timão faces São Bernardo for the seventh round of Paulistão. For this match, interim coach Fernando Lázaro will not be able to count on eight of the 32 players in the squad.

Among the 24 listed to face the ABC Paulista team, two names are the main absences of the club: Gabriel Pereira and Bruno Melo. Namely, the attacking midfielder tested positive for Covid-19 and is asymptomatic, already under the care of the club’s medical department. The left-back, who has not yet debuted with the white shirt, is still out due to personal problems.

In addition to these athletes, the team from the East Zone still has six casualties, some already known, such as the attacking midfielder Ruan Oliveirawho is still recovering from the surgical revision and was not registered for Paulista, and the striker Jonathan Cafu and the defender Danilo Avelarwhich are not part of the Corinthian board’s plans for 2022. In addition, the other casualties are: goalkeepers Carlos Miguel and William and the defender Robson Bamboo. The last two mentioned are also not registered in the competition.

In the last match played, against Mirassol, the right-back Fagner felt pain in his thigh and had to be substituted in the second half. However, the player has already returned to training and was listed normally for the duel.

Check out the 24 athletes listed for the match between Corinthians and São Bernardo

goalkeepers: Cassio, Ivan and Matheus Donelli

Sides: Fábio Santos, Fagner, João Pedro and Lucas Piton

Defenders: Gil, João Victor and Raul Gustavo

Midfielders: Adson, Cantillo, Du Queiroz, Giuliano, Luan, Paulinho, Renato Augusto, Roni, Willian and Xavier

Attackers: Gustavo Mantuan, Gustavo Silva, Jô and Róger Guedes

