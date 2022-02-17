Corinthians packs with Rger Guedes in the second half and beats So Bernardo at Neo Qumica Arena

Corinthians won another victory in Paulistão on Wednesday night. Playing at Neo Química Arena, Timão beat São Bernardo 3-0. Róger Guedes scored twice and Willian once.

The first half did not contain many emotions, but the second half had a different scenario. If in the first 45 minutes the alvinegra team couldn’t swing the net, in the other 45 they scored three times.

Alvinegra schedule: Corinthians returns to the field on Saturday, at 18:30. Timão faces Botafogo, from Ribeirão Preto, at Santa Cruz Stadium.

Escalation

For the first time, Corinthians had its “quintet of reinforcements” as a starter. Thus, Timão went to the field with Cassius; Fagner, João Victor, Gil and Fábio Santos; Du Queiroz, Giuliano, Renato Augusto and Paulinho; William and Roger Guedes.

My Helm

The game

First time

The teams started the match studying hard and Corinthians tried to reach the sides. The visiting team, however, was the first to get close to the goal, in a wrong exit by Cássio, which ended up in a corner. In the charge, the play did not lead to danger.

Corinthians exchanged passes and tried to arrive on the right with about eight minutes. Renato Augusto received a pass through the middle and opened the game with Fagner. Shirt 23 tried to score with Paulinho, but the defense kept the danger from below.

When the alvinegra team changed sides and counted on Willian to make the attack move, the attempt was stopped with a foul. The free kick was well away, but the leftover was Corinthiana and the ball raised in the area found Paulinho, who headed hard, but saw Junior Oliveira make a save.

Close to the 20th minute, Corinthians took danger again with its number 10. Willian kicked from outside the area and forced the São Bernardo goalkeeper to make a good save again. The bid was then disallowed for offside. The alvinegra team insisted on arrivals from the left and the midfielder was again fouled, but this time, the charge was not dangerous.

With 30 minutes in, the Corinthians exchange of passes at the entrance of the opposing area found Giuliano. Shirt 11 hit hard, but sent the ball over the goal. Shortly after, São Bernardo responded with a shot by Léo Gomes from outside the area. The hit brought danger to Cássio’s goal, but went out through the back line.

Second time

Corinthians returned unchanged for the second half. The first alvinegra shot came with just over two minutes, when Du Queiroz received the pass at the edge of the area and hit it hard, but in the middle of the goal.

Shortly after, the exchange of passes between Róger Guedes and Paulinho ended in a low shot by shirt 15, but Junior Oliveira made another save.

After much insistence, at nine minutes, Corinthians opened the scoring. Giuliano stole the ball in midfield and got a great pass to Róger Guedes. He dominated, invaded the area and hit the goalkeeper’s exit, with a cavadinha, to open the scoring.

About five minutes after the goal, Willian was fouled again on the left. He made the charge himself and hit the goal directly, demanding another good participation from Junior Oliveira. The defender concluded by pushing away the danger.

At 22 minutes, shirt 9 scored again. Again on the counterattack, Renato Augusto got a great pass to Róger Guedes, who hit low to put the 2-0 for Timão on the scoreboard.

In the next move, Corinthians took danger again and Róger Guedes received the pass inside the area, but the play was intercepted by Salustiano with his hands, causing the referee to score a penalty. In the charge, Willian hit the corner and scored the third alvinegro goal.

São Bernardo tried the answer with Silvinho, who kicked hard from outside the area, but sent the ball over the goal. Soon after, Timão moved for the first time and put João Pedro in Fagner’s place.

Cassio still needed to work twice more and make saves with his foot. Lázaro made substitutions again and this time he put Luan, Mantuan and Cantillo in the places of Giuliano, Willian and Du Queiroz.

Within the final ten minutes, the Corinthians coach put Jô in place of Róger Guedes. The shirt 77 even missed a goal by failing to complete a cross in the small area. In the final moves, Timão continued to press, but did not score again. Thus, the game ended at 3-0.

