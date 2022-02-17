Covid-19 is associated with an increased risk of developing mental disorders

posted on 02/17/2022 06:00



(credit: Mario Tama/AFP)

A study published Wednesday in The British Medical Journal found that Covid-19 is associated with an increased risk of mental disorders, including anxiety, depression, substance use and sleep problems, up to a year after the initial infection. The findings suggest that tackling these issues among survivors should be a priority, the researchers said.

Some previous studies have suggested that those infected with the coronavirus may be at greater risk for anxiety and depression, but they included a small selection of participants, and followed patients for a maximum of six months. To address this, researchers at Washington University in St. Louis used national health data from the US Department of Veterans Affairs to estimate the risks of mental health impacts in people who had moderate to severe covid between March 2020. and January 2021.

The researchers identified data from 153,848 individuals and compared them to two control groups without Covid-19: 5,637,840 current and 5,859,251 from before the pandemic. Those who had the disease were further divided into those who were or were not hospitalized during the acute phase of the infection. The scientists then followed all participants for a year to estimate the risks of a set of pre-specified mental health impacts, including anxiety, depression and stress disorders, substance abuse, neurocognitive decline and sleep disturbances.





Compared with the uninfected control group, people with covid-19 had a 60% higher risk of having any mental health diagnosis within one year. When the researchers looked at the disorders separately, they found that the disorder was especially associated with sleep problems, depressive disorders, and substance abuse. Similar results were found when the comparison was made with pre-pandemic data.

The risks were greatest in people hospitalized during the acute phase of Covid-19, but were evident even among those who were not hospitalized. Covid-19 survivors were also more likely to develop mental health disorders than people with seasonal flu, the researchers found.