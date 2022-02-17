Cryptos Today: Bitcoin Falls Again and Could Go to $38K After Comments from the Fed and El Salvador in US Crosshairs

After a day of stability and a new attempt to resume yesterday, cryptocurrencies retreat this Thursday (17) with investors digesting the release of the minutes of the Fomc, which states that the Federal Reserve (Fed) is ready to start raising the interest rate. of the United States, in addition to reducing its balance sheet, as measures to face inflation.

Furthermore, the document shows that Fed officials have commented on cryptocurrencies for the first time since July 2021, pointing out “emerging risks to financial stability associated with the rapid growth of crypto assets and decentralized financial platforms.”

At 7:15 am, Bitcoin (BTC) was trading down 1.7% at $43,292. Ethereum (ETH), the second largest cryptocurrency by market cap, was down 2% at $3,071.

How far will cryptocurrencies go? What’s the best way to buy them? We have prepared a free class with step by step. Click here to watch and receive the InfoMoney Cryptocurrency Newsletter

The Fomc minutes also mentioned stablecoins, crypto assets that, in general, have parity with the dollar. For the Fed, this type of digital asset represents “another vulnerability in funding markets”.

According to analysts, cryptocurrency investors also remain alert to the possibility of an invasion of Ukraine by Russia, fearing that the withdrawal of Russian troops in recent days has not been definitive. An eventual worsening of the crisis, investors fear, could affect cryptos due to the high correlation with American exchanges, especially Nasdaq.

Watch: What do tensions in Ukraine have to do with Bitcoin? Ohm Research Analyst Responds on Crypto+

In addition, US inflation data remains a cause for concern, as a sharper rise in prices would open up the possibility of higher interest rates once and for all. With higher interest rates, US treasury bonds become more attractive and suck capital from risky assets, such as cryptocurrencies.

For analysts, the resilience of cryptocurrencies thus far suggests that there will not be another similar drop in sight in January anytime soon.

“Bitcoin remains very healthy after weathering the geopolitical storm well before benefiting from improving risk appetite on Tuesday,” wrote Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda.

For the expert, however, risk appetite remains on the radar, with rising inflation and the resumption of the rise in the basic interest rate becoming possible obstacles to more substantial gains in cryptocurrencies.

The scenario is also reinforced by the movements of derivatives traders. According to analysis house Glassnode, data does not point to a mass exit, but indicates a reduction in leverage that points to an estimate of Bitcoin price at an increasingly lower future date.

In the short term, while investors digest the minutes of the Fomc and the market loses strength, a new correction is possible again, but less likely to be as sharp as last month.

“The rally will be delayed if Bitcoin breaks below $41,575, allowing for pullbacks to $38,734 or $37,711,” Mark Newton, technical strategist at FundStrat, wrote in an email Wednesday.

Among altcoins, although performing worse than Bitcoin, losses have been contained in the single digits, something considered positive given the volatility of the asset class. The worst result is that of Arweave (AR), which offers a decentralized storage service. It drops 7.2% over the last 24 hours.

Theta Network (THETA), Gala (GALA), Axie Infinity (AXS) and The Sandbox (SAND) recorded losses of around 5% from yesterday to today.

On the positive side, the highlight is Dash (DASH), an “old-fashioned” cryptocurrency that rises 6.5% for no apparent reason. Interestingly, the rise follows a 30% surge in shares of the company DoorDash, which is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the same ticker, DASH.

Check out the performance of the main cryptocurrencies at 7:15 am:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Bitcoin (BTC) US$ 43,292.81 -1.7% Ethereum (ETH) US$ 3,071.16 -two% Binance Coin (BNB) US$ 423.24 -1.9% XRP (XRP) US$ 0.816415 -1.7% Cardano (ADA) $1.07 -2.1%

Cryptocurrencies with the biggest gains in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours dash (DASH) US$ 114.55 +6.5% Juno (JUNO) US$ 31.25 +6.1% Cosmos (ATOM) $30.25 +5.8% BitTorendOLD (BTTOLD) US$ 0.00173792 +5.1% nexus (nexus) $2.25 +4.9%

Cryptocurrencies with the biggest drops in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) $32.34 -7.2% Theta Network (THETA) $3.74 -5.4% Gala (GALA) US$ 0.320677 -5.2% Axie Infinity (AXS) US$ 61.30 -5.2% The Sandbox (SAND) $4.07 -5.1%

Check out how cryptocurrency ETFs closed in the last trading session:

ETF Price Variation Hashdex NCI (HASH11) BRL 41.11 +0.02% Hashdex BTCN (BITH11) BRL 54.40 -0.82% Hashdex Ethereum (ETHE11) BRL 48.00 0% QR Bitcoin (QBTC11) BRL 14.17 -1.59% QR Ether (QETH11) BRL 11.70 0% QR DeFi (QDFI11) BRL 8.85 +3.5%

See the main news from the crypto market this Thursday (17):

Bitcoin Opens Doors to Money Laundering in El Salvador, Defend US Senators

A group of US senators has introduced a bill that seeks to oblige the US State Department to step up its supervision of dollar transfers to El Salvador.

Congressmen say they fear that the adoption of Bitcoin as a currency in the Latin country will open the door to money laundering cartels, harming US interests.

“If the United States wants to combat money laundering and preserve the dollar’s role as the world’s reserve currency, we must address this issue head-on,” said Senator Bill Cassidy, one of the authors of the bill.

If passed, the bill would require the State Department to report on a list of issues related to El Salvador and Bitcoin, including the flow of U.S. remittances to El Salvador, bilateral and international efforts to combat transnational illicit activities, and the potential for abatement. of the use of the dollar by the Central American country.

In response, El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele said via Twitter, in an ironic tone: “OK boomers… You have no jurisdiction over a sovereign and independent nation. We are not your colony or your backyard. Stay out of our internal affairs. Don’t try to control something you can’t control.”

Nvidia mining chip revenue plummets 77%

Chipmaker Nvidia’s Cryptocurrency Mining Processors (CMP) revenue fell to $24 million in the fiscal fourth quarter ended January 30, down 77% from $105 million in the previous quarter.

Nvidia announced cryptocurrency mining-specific chips in February last year as a way to protect sales of its flagship gaming graphics cards.

The company has argued that graphics cards are not ideal for mining, and has even limited the ability to mine cryptocurrencies with GeForce products as a means of holding down prices amid criticism from the gaming public.

Meanwhile, rival Intel launched its own specific chips for cryptocurrency mining earlier this month, and pointed out that mining companies Argo Blockchain and Griid Infrastructure, as well as Block, led by former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, will receive the first chips from the manufacturer still in 2022.

On the other hand, Nvidia’s fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share were $1.32, beating analysts’ consensus of $1.23. Quarterly revenue of $7.64 billion also topped estimates of $7.42 billion.

Nvidia shares are down about 1% in trading after the market closed yesterday.

Brazilian DeFi ETF moves BRL 9 million in first week

QDFI11, the first ETF 100% invested in DeFi to be listed on the Brazilian stock exchange, closed the first week of trading on B3 with a volume of almost BRL 9 million, announced the manager QR

Asset Management.

The ETF tracks the Bloomberg Galaxy DeFi Index, offering exposure to nine decentralized finance protocols: Uniswap (UNI), Aave (AAVE), MakerDao (MKR), Compound (COMP), Yearn.finance (YFI), SushiSwap (SUSHI), 0X (ZRX), Synthetix (SNX) and Curve (CRV).

“As we look at the crypto market, we see quite a significant variety of assets emerging, but many are still timid in market cap, especially when compared to Bitcoin and Ethereum. The way we found to guarantee greater diversity to investors, always reducing risks, was to seek an index that aggregated a basket of assets”, explains Alexandre Ludolf, investment director at QR Asset Management, in a note.

