Cyberpunk 2077 and Demon’s Souls are cheaper this week | Games

To celebrate the release of the next-gen versions, Cyberpunk 2077 is at half price on PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One and Xbox Series X digital stores/s. In addition, the Planet of Discounts themed promotion is underway in the Sony catalog, with hundreds of titles up to 70% cheaper until March 2, 2022. Among the highlights are Demon’s Souls, Resident Evil Village and Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate , which has one of the lowest prices ever recorded.
The Steam platform, which brings PC games, is also not far behind when it comes to discounted games. In addition to the Borderlands franchise, it is possible to pay cheaper in the Ace Attorney series: Phoenix Wright, Bully: Scholarship Edition and No Man’s Sky. In the next lines, the TechTudo gathers the main offers of the week to stay on top of promotions.
After delays, Cyberpunk 2077 comes to the new generation of consoles with a free patch — Photo: Disclosure / CD Projekt Red
Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate brings together all the fighters ever released in the game — Photo: Disclosure / NetherRealm Studios
- Cyberpunk 2077 – BRL 124.75;
- Demon’s Souls – R$ 199.44;
- Resident Evil Village – BRL 124.50;
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate – R$ 69.99;
- Street Fighter 5: Champion Edition – BRL 81.18;
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy – R$99.80;
- Ruined King: A League of Legends Story – BRL 119.92;
- Crash Team Racing Nitro Fueled – R$ 71.96;
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure – R$ 149.95;
- Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection – R$39.95.
Devil May Cry 5 rescues beloved characters and also introduces new faces — Photo: Disclosure / Capcom
- Cyberpunk 2077 – BRL 124.50;
- BioShock: The Collection – BRL 41.58;
- The Crew 2 – BRL 35.99;
- Monster Hunter: World – R$ 62.25;
- Mafia: Trilogy – R$ 124.95;
- F1 2021 – BRL 98.67;
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – BRL 28.60;
- Devil May Cry 5 + Vergil – BRL 90.30;
- Hollow Knight – BRL 27.47;
- DiRT 4 – 18.73.
Valve’s platform has more timid offers compared to the beginning of the year, but there are still opportunities to pay cheaper. The Infernax launch, which follows Castlevania’s retro formula, is at a launch discount. Also worth mentioning is Rainbow Six Siege and A Plague Tale: Innocence with up to 75% off.
Infernax follows a retro gameplay in which the player’s choices are of great importance in the adventure — Photo: Disclosure / Steam
- Infernax – BRL 34.19;
- Borderlands 3 – BRL 23.98;
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy – R$ 34.99;
- No Man’s Sky – BRL 64.99;
- Bully: Scholarship Edition – R$13.99;
- Rainbow Six Siege – BRL 29.69;
- A Plague Tale: Innocence – BRL 32.47;
- Desperados 3- R$ 48.98;
- Witch It! – BRL 11.39;
- Civilization VI – BRL 19.35.