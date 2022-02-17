Cyberpunk 2077’s new NPC mobs AI is exclusive to the new generation

Facebook

The 1.5 patch of Cyberpunk 2077 came with a lot of changes (and issues) for all available platforms – but a single next-gen feature caught the eye. CD Projekt RED has announced that the game’s crowd reactions have been improved, both for pedestrians and vehicles.

The changes mean that in-game mobs will now react more realistically to your aggressive actions, with NPCs fighting, fleeing or even fighting each other. “It brings a little more reactivity and life to the city,” said mission director Paweł Sasko. “Some people are really armed and might decide to attack you the moment you threaten them in some way.” In cars, similar reactions can occur, with what the team calls “panic driving”.

The downside here is that the change apparently only exists on the PS5, Xbox Series, PC and Stadia – with the PS4 and Xbox One versions apparently retaining the original AI.

Speaking to IGN, CD Projekt RED’s Global Director of Public Relations Radek Grabowski explained this decision, effectively saying that the upgrade to AI was too demanding for the older hardware:

“I can say that with the changes and additions made through updates to the core of Cyberpunk 2077, the game, which was already technically complex, is becoming more and more. This increasing complexity requires more resources – such as faster internal storage or more memory of which there is typically a finite amount on consoles. With that in mind, we have made the decision to introduce some features only in the next-gen versions when it comes to consoles, in order to continue aiming at delivering the most optimal and stable gaming experience on the base hardware of PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.”