Dark chocolate has been linked to depression prevention

Chocolate is a food often considered evil. However, it also has its good points if consumed in smaller amounts. This is especially true of dark chocolate, which was even more closely related to reducing symptoms of depression.

chocolate and depression

Chocolate can be seen by many as a bad food, but when ingested in the correct amounts, its consumption is not harmful. In this way, there is an association of food with pleasure and happiness by those who enjoy it. This sensation brought by chocolate is a feeling that acts in protection against depression. In this sense, there are some factors that contribute to this result.

The first is that chocolate contains some psychoactive components that give that feeling of joy. In addition to this, the existence of phenylethylamine in its composition helps in mood regulation.

the dark chocolate

However, dark chocolate is more associated with depression, as it reduces the risk of having depressive symptoms for those who consume it by 70%, according to a study by University College London (UCL). Meanwhile, other types of chocolate manage to reduce on average only 58% of the chances.

This factor is associated with a higher amount of flavonoids, an antioxidant that reduces inflammation and prevents the body from developing depression. However, it is important to be careful when interpreting the results, as the studies do not establish a causal relationship.

For example, there is a possibility that people with depression prefer sweeter flavors. In addition to this, there is also the possibility that those who consume dark chocolate have a healthier life, and therefore have less depression. Therefore, it cannot be said that consuming dark chocolate will necessarily decrease the chances of depression, despite the relationship identified by the study.