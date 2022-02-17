Dead by Daylight gets trailer with Ringu’s Sadako and arrives in March

dead by daylight continues its tradition of collaborations with horror classics, now crossing the seas to bring content from an originally Japanese production: The Ring. The new content, Sadako Rising, will feature the murderous ghost from the film series and a new survivor, Yoichi Asakawa. The content arrives in the game on March 8.

In Brazil, O Chamado is best known for its US remake. But dead by daylight chose to bring its content directly from the original Japanese work, known as Ringu. That’s why the new assassin is called Sadako, which is the name of the ghost in the 1998 movie.

The new survivor also comes from Ringu. Yoichi Asakawa is the innocent boy who survives in the first film, and dead by daylight wants to explore an older version of him within the canon of the work. It’s 20 years after he survived his encounter with Sadako, and he’s going to play the game as a grown man.

“I’m very honored that this very iconic Japanese horror character will be joining the Mist,” said Reiko Imayasu of producer Kadokawa, who owns the rights to Ringu. “Sadako, with her long black hair and white dress, is a tragic, beautiful and dignified woman, yet she drags you into her silent horror. dead by daylight once did a great job of representing their characteristics in the game. I’m convinced it’s going to be a chapter like no other.”